Jordan Love Exits Packers-Bears Game With Injury After Helmet-to-Helmet Hit

Love won't return to Saturday's game.

Love exited the game in the second quarter.
Packers quarterback Jordan Love exited Saturday's pivotal game against the Bears in the second quarter with a head injury.

On a first down play from the Packers' 17-yard line with 8:21 remaining in the first half, Love dropped back to pass and after stepping up in the pocket, he took a massive hit to the head from Bears defensive end Austin Booker, who was then assessed a 15-yard penalty for roughing the passer.

Love remained on the turf as the Packers' team trainers tended to him. He was then able to jog off the field to the medical tent, after which he headed to the locker room for further evaluation.

The Packers in the second quarter announced that Love is being evaluated for a concussion and that his return to Saturday's game is questionable, but ruled the signal-caller out for the remainder of the game prior to the start of the third quarter. Green Bay backup quarterback Malik Willis took over under center in Love's stead.

Love had completed 8 of 13 passes for 77 yards before exiting the contest. Saturday's game carries big implications for the NFC's playoff picture, as the Packers can move into first place in the NFC North—and second place in the NFC overall—with a win over Chicago.

