4 Chicago Bears who’d be epic flag football stars at the 2028 Olympics—and 1 who wouldn’t

This smile would look fantastic during the opening ceremony of the 2028 Summer Olympics. / Photo: Chicago Bears video
Hardcore Olympics watchers have traditionally been resistant to adding new sports into the mix.

The decathlon is cool, as is track and field, as is swimming.

But breakdancing? Rugby sevens? Sport climbing? Not so much.

Another new sport, flag football, will make its Olympic debut at the 2028 Summer Games in Los Angeles—and, in spite of any potential fan blowback, the stars might just come out.

Wither Thou, Bears?

The NFL is considering allowing their players to wear red, white, and blue uniforms—and, of course, yellow flags—in ’28, Dream Team style. And as was the case with the 1992 Michael Jordan/Larry Bird/Magic Johnson NBA combo platter, the American squad would then become heavy favorites.

Like, really heavy.

One would assume that the competition to represent their country would compel every NFL player on every NFL team to throw their hat into the ring—the question then becomes, whose hat is the most appealing to the team’s coach...a coach who might well be Peyton Manning.

Here are four Bears who should—and one who shouldn’t—be on the Olympic short list.

Yes: Caleb Williams (QB)

Caleb Williams
Caleb Williams / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

No-brainer. Come ’28, the signal caller will be 26, thus entering the early portion of his prime. He has wheels and a knack for improvisation, two factors that will make him an elite flagger. A QB duo of Williams and, say, Jayden Daniels would all but guarantee a gold.

Yes: Jaylon Johnson (CB)

Jaylon Johnson
Jaylon Johnson / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Johnson is arguably the best pure football player on the Chicago Bears’ roster, and certainly one of the most competitive. The Pro Bowler is almost offended when he allows a completed pass, and that’s just the kind of attitude you want at the Games.

Yes: Rome Odunze (WR)

Rome Odunze
Rome Odunze / Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images

By 2028, one would hope/assume that Williams and Odunze will have developed a Montana/Rice mind-meld, so where Caleb goes, Rome shall follow.

Yes: Darnell Wright (OT)

Darnell Wright
Darnell Wright / Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images

The former first-round pick might slide to the other side of the line (right to left), and if he performs there as expected, he’ll merit Olympic consideration, in part because of his age and experience (the then-26-year-old would be entering his sixth season), as well as his positional flexibility.

No: D’Andre Swift (RB)

D'Andre Swift
D'Andre Swift / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Let’s get real, here: Swift won’t merit any kind of consideration, hard stop. By that point, he’ll be 29-years-old, older than Bijan Robinson, and Ashton Jeanty, and Jahmyr Gibbs, and Chase Brown, and…we could go on. Plus, y’know, he’s just not that good.

Alan Goldsher has written about sports for Sports Illustrated, ESPN, Apple, Playboy, NFL.com, and NBA.com, and he’s the creator of the Chicago Sports Stuff Substack. He’s the bestselling author of 15 books, and the founder/CEO of Gold Note Records. Alan lives in Chicago, where he writes, makes music, and consumes and creates way too much Bears content. You can visit him at http://www.AlanGoldsher.com and http://x.com/AlanGoldsher.