4 Chicago Bears who’d be epic flag football stars at the 2028 Olympics—and 1 who wouldn’t
Hardcore Olympics watchers have traditionally been resistant to adding new sports into the mix.
The decathlon is cool, as is track and field, as is swimming.
But breakdancing? Rugby sevens? Sport climbing? Not so much.
Another new sport, flag football, will make its Olympic debut at the 2028 Summer Games in Los Angeles—and, in spite of any potential fan blowback, the stars might just come out.
Wither Thou, Bears?
The NFL is considering allowing their players to wear red, white, and blue uniforms—and, of course, yellow flags—in ’28, Dream Team style. And as was the case with the 1992 Michael Jordan/Larry Bird/Magic Johnson NBA combo platter, the American squad would then become heavy favorites.
Like, really heavy.
One would assume that the competition to represent their country would compel every NFL player on every NFL team to throw their hat into the ring—the question then becomes, whose hat is the most appealing to the team’s coach...a coach who might well be Peyton Manning.
Here are four Bears who should—and one who shouldn’t—be on the Olympic short list.
Yes: Caleb Williams (QB)
No-brainer. Come ’28, the signal caller will be 26, thus entering the early portion of his prime. He has wheels and a knack for improvisation, two factors that will make him an elite flagger. A QB duo of Williams and, say, Jayden Daniels would all but guarantee a gold.
Yes: Jaylon Johnson (CB)
Johnson is arguably the best pure football player on the Chicago Bears’ roster, and certainly one of the most competitive. The Pro Bowler is almost offended when he allows a completed pass, and that’s just the kind of attitude you want at the Games.
Yes: Rome Odunze (WR)
By 2028, one would hope/assume that Williams and Odunze will have developed a Montana/Rice mind-meld, so where Caleb goes, Rome shall follow.
Yes: Darnell Wright (OT)
The former first-round pick might slide to the other side of the line (right to left), and if he performs there as expected, he’ll merit Olympic consideration, in part because of his age and experience (the then-26-year-old would be entering his sixth season), as well as his positional flexibility.
No: D’Andre Swift (RB)
Let’s get real, here: Swift won’t merit any kind of consideration, hard stop. By that point, he’ll be 29-years-old, older than Bijan Robinson, and Ashton Jeanty, and Jahmyr Gibbs, and Chase Brown, and…we could go on. Plus, y’know, he’s just not that good.