Bears Draft 2024: How to Watch, What to Watch, When to Watch
Draft week has arrived and with it comes the end of the annual NFL guessing game.
Bears fans have the choice of watching the draft on any of four networks over three days or even attend a draft party, as Caleb Williams is announced as their choice with the first pick of the 2024 NFL Draft.
The draft is being held in the Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza at Detroit.
The week for the Bears includes more than the draft, as it starts with the annual Brian Piccolo awards.
The Bears have four picks in this year's draft. Besides No. 1, they also pick ninth in Round 1, in Round 3 at No. 75 and in Round 4 at No. 122.
Their second-round pick (No. 40) was traded to Washington for Montez Sweat. They traded their fifth-round pick to Buffalo for guard/center Ryan Bates. Their sixth-round pick (No. 184) was traded to Miami for former Bears G/C Dan Feeney . The seventh-round pick was traded to New England for former Bears WR N'Keal Harry. They also had another fourth-round pick (110) traded to the L.A. Chargers for Keenan Allen.
Here's how to watch the draft, when to watch and what to watch for the Bears with draft week.
Tuesday, April 23
At Halas Hall
The annual Brian Piccolo Awards for a veteran and a rookie at 10:30 a.m.
Immediately following, GM Ryan Poles and assistant GM Ian Cunningham preview the draft with Chicago media.
Thursday, April 25
7 p.m. Central Time
Round 1 of the 89th NFL draft begins at 7 p.m. Teams have 10 minutes to announce their picks. There will be 32 picks in the first round.
Friday, April 26
6 p.m. Central Time
Rounds 2 and 3 of the draft. Teams get seven miunutes to make their second-round selections. They have five minutes to make third-round selections. There will be 32 selections in Round 2 and 36 in Round 3 including compensatory picks. Miami forfeits its third-round pick due to disciplinary action.
Saturday, April 27
11 a.m. Central Time
Rounds 4-7 of the draft. Teams get five minutes in rounds 4-6 and four minutes in round 7. There will be 35 picks in Round 4, 41 in Round 5, 44 in Round 6 and 37 in Round 7. San Francisco's fourth-round pick is four spots lower at 135 due to disciplinary action.
Television
The draft will be televised by four networks simultaneously.
ABC: Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Nick Saban, Rece Davis, Field Yates, Laura Rutledge, Pete Thamel.
NFL Network: Rich Eisen, Daniel Jeremiah, Charles Davis, Joel Klatt, Kurt Warner, Ian Rapoport, Kaylee Hartung, Pete Schrager.
ESPN: Mike Greenberg, Mel Kiper, Booger McFarland, Louis Riddick, Molly McGrath, Adam Schefter, Matt Miller.
ESPN Deportes: Eduardo Varela, Pablo Viruega, Sebastián M. Christensen, Miguel Pasquel, Carlos Nava.
Chicago Draft Parties
- The Bears host a draft party at Soldier Field on Thursday, but currently list it as a sellout. There are aftermarket tickets available at higher prices.
- Adam Rank of NFL.com and NFL Network, and Bears receiver Tyler Scott will host a draft party Thursday and Friday at the Chicago Athletic Association hotel, 12 S. Michigan Ave. There is no cost for admission to the party at Gameroom Chicago.
Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven