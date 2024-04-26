Bears Quickly Give Caleb Williams Another Target in Rome Odunze
The Bears continued fortifying their passing attack by selecting Washington wide receiver Rome Odunze with the ninth pick in the 2024 NFL Draft
Odunze, 6-foot-3 and 212 pounds, will provide No. 1 pick Caleb Williams with a vertical and contested catch receiver who ran 4.45 seconds in the 40-yard dash.
William now will have Odunze, DJ Moore and Keenan Allen to chase passes in a supercharged aerial attack.
Odunze led the country in receiving yards with 1,640 last year and had 3,272 yards on 214 catches for his career with 24 touchdowns.
Williams and Odunze struck up a predraft friendship and were actually throwing passes together earlier in the week with Moore and Allen, so apparently they had an inkling this pick would come down. Theplayed each other the last two years in the PAC-12.
"I'm thrilled, I'm thrilled," Odunze said. "I got to wacth him (Williams) play from across the sideline and I know how special he is. I'm so excited to get to work Day 1
The Bears benefited from the Los Angeles Chargers taking tackle Joe Alt, meaning one of the three top wide receivers might be available to them. LSU's Malik Nabers had been taken by the Giants at No. 6.
Odunze's quarterback, Michael Penix Jr., was a shocking pick to the Falcons at No. 8 after Tennessee had taken J.C. Latham, leaving Odunze for the Bears.
"I think they've been building it for a little bit now," Odunze told ESPN's TV crew at the draft. "When I visited with them they're determined, they're tenacious and I think I can get along well with them.
"They've been doing it (building) a little while and I'm just another piece of the puzzle."
