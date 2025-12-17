Kyle Brandt says what every Chicago Bears fan is thinking as 2025 season winds down

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams is in the middle of a playoff chase in his second season as a pro. The 2024 first-overall pick has blossomed under rookie coach Ben Johnson, and his development is a big reason why the Bears are a 10-win team and steamrolling toward the postseason.

However, when it comes to the Bears' QB, winning games is only part of the equation that he's judged by.

Chicago remains the only franchise in the NFL that hasn't had a 4,000-yard passer, and barring an absolute heater over the final three games of the the 2025 season, Williams will fall about 200 yards shy.

And, of course, the Williams haters will point to that as a reason to knock his wildly successful Year 2.

But that's why Bears Nation has guys like NFL Network's Kyle Brandt, who used his platform on Wednesday to body slam anyone who brings up the whole 4K thing when evaluating Williams this year.

I could not possibly care less about this Caleb Williams storyline… pic.twitter.com/3xao7HTvW4 — Kyle Brandt (@KyleBrandt) December 17, 2025

"They're a 10-win team. They have a brilliant head coach and have a superstar-in-waiting quarterback," Brandt said. "They're trying to win their division, even their conference. Who cares what statistical number of passing yards Caleb lands on?

"It is small-time statistical loser stuff. Do you know the reason Caleb Williams likely won't hit 4,000 yards? It's not because the Bears' passing game isn't good, it's because their running game is good. It's because their defense is good. Caleb's not going to throw for 4,000 yards because Caleb's not going to have to ... That's a flex. In fact, I openly hope he doesn't do it. "

Mic. Drop.

Brandt noted that Caleb Williams will hit 4,000 passing yards at some point. But Bears Nation could care less. Instead, the 2025 season -- both Williams' and the Bears' -- will be defined by how deep this team goes in the postseason in what was supposed to be the first year of a long and methodical rebuild.