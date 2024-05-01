How Do You Like Them Now? Where Power Rankings Place Bears
With the major part of free agency and the draft complete, it's easier to judge full rosters.
At least, it's easier to assess who looks best in terms of raw talent.
Determining future records will be easier in a few weeks when the full schedule comes out for every team, but for now the power rankings can indicate what everyone should expect.
A dread day in years past for the Bears, adding Caleb Williams, Rome Odunze, Montez Sweat and Keenan Allen is considered by many as a major success. But that's not the case with everyone.
Sports Illustrated's power rankings by Conor Orr have the Bears roster ranked only 19th, well behind the Lions and Packers.
He still has a positive feeling about them.
WHAT DOES JAYLON JOHNSON THINK THE BEARS STILL NEED?
"The Bears hit this draft with the entire barrel," Orr wrote. "Pairing QB Caleb Williams and WR Rome Odunze was a dream scenario I did not see possible when I did my mock draft last week."
Apparently others think they hit the draft with a bigger barrel.
Eric Edholm and NFL.com are a bit more generous but for the same reason. They put the Bears at 16th in their power rankings.
"We've graduated the Bears to the top half of the NFL," Edholm wrote. "It's no charity situation, either.
"QB Caleb Williams' arrival was forecasted for weeks, but landing WR Rome Odunze as a new target for Williams at No. 9 overall was pretty darned exciting."
CBS Sports' Pete Prisco puts them in the same ball park at No. 17 but offers hope in the NFC North.
"By drafting Caleb Williams first and Rome Odunze ninth, they have the makings of a special offense," Prisco wrote. "If Williams is the real deal, they could push to win the division."
Fox Sports' David Helman has them ranked higher than nearly anyone else at No. 15, but they need to be. That's because he has two of their division opponents ranked in the top six.
"I don't expect Caleb Williams and the new-look Bears to do anything crazy like win the division, but I do expect them to be a fun, competitive squad," Helman wrote. "That'd be a hell of a first step for Chicago."
The best the Bears look is reflected by the ratings from The Athletic. Josh Kendall rates the Bears roster 13th overall.
"They made only five draft picks, but that’s not doing anything to slow down expectations in Chicago," he wrote. "The Bears have one division title in the last 13 years, but they’re expected to be true challengers to the Lions and Packers this year."
