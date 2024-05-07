Why Rome Odunze and Caleb Williams Have History in Sight
If the selection of Caleb Williams and Rome Odunze, to add to a passing attack already including DJ Moore, Keenan Allen, Cole Kmet and Gerald Everett feels to Bears fans like uncharted territory, there's a good reason.
They've never had a potential passing attack like this one in the past. Considering the team had been around since the beginning of the league, it's both disgraceful for the franchise and exciting for fans to see something new.
To put it simply, Bears passing is a very low bar.
The well known fact is the Bears have never had a 4,000-yard passer and are the only team never to have one. They're not too far from plenty of teams in this regard, though. The New York Jets, Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns have had only one 4,000-yard season produced by a QB. This includes the history of the Browns going back to the AAFC and Otto Graham, not just the expansion team formed after the Ravens shamefully abandoned the city. The Eagles are one of the NFL's older franchises.
However, a truly more disturbing statistic is how many times the Bears have had 3,000-yard passers. They've had 12 of them. The Texans are the only team with less. They've had 10 and they didn't exist until 2001. The Bears had an 80-year head start on Houston and have two more 3,000-yard seasons by passers.
Odunze described a situation where all the pieces are coming together now for a viable passing game.
"It really reminds me of all the key pieces that I had in college and the pieces coming together for the incredible seasons that we had," Odunze said. "It really feels like you have that same feeling, having so many weapons on offense, bringing in a guy like Caleb, you know, at the helm of it all allows us to do so many different things.
"So I'm super excited for the attack mindset that we'll have on offense, the explosiveness that we'll have on any football field and I think it will be special."
As said, the bar is low for a special Bears passing season. Special in terms of the NFL is the goal.
Here are the best Bears passing seasons ever in terms of yardage, all 12 over 3,000 yards.
1. 1995: Erik Kramer 3,838 yards
Kramer threw for 29 touchdowns and 7.4 yards per attempt but only completed 60.3% (315 of 522). His 93.5 passer rating was accomplished completing 82 for 1,301 yards and four TDs to Jeff Graham, 62 for 1,037 and 12 TDs to Curtis Conway and 25 completions to wide receiver Michael Timpson. The best tight end was Keith Jennings with 25 receptions. The Bears went 9-7 and missed the playoffs.
2. 2014: Jay Cutler 3,812 yards
Cutler's best yardage season wasn't his best overall passing season. He did throw 28 TDs to 18 interceptions in this 5-11 season as coach Marc Trestman was fired. This probably was a formidable group of pass catchers when you count running back Matt Forte and his 102 receptions in the mix. Brandon Marshall had 61 catches for 721 yards in a season shortened by injury. Alshon Jeffery had 85 catches for 1,133 yards and 10 TDs. No other wide receivers had mre than Marquess Wilson's 17 catches but tight end Martellus Bennett had 90 for 916 yards and six TDs.
3. 2009: Jay Cutler 3,666 yards
Cutler threw only one more TD (27) than interception (26) and his passer rating was a mediocre 76.8 during his first year with the team. They went 7-9 as tight end Greg Olsen led in catches (60 for 612 yards). Devin Hester (57-757), Earl Bennett (54-717) and Johnny Knox (45-527, 5 TDs) made for an explosive mix but not totally dependable. Forte was just starting to realize what he could bring as a receiver.
4. 2015: Jay Cutler 3,659 yards
John Fox first season as coach, with Adam Gase as offensive coordinator and Cutler threw to wide receivers Jeffery (54-807, 4 TDs), Eddie Royal (37 catches, 238 yards) and Marquess Wilson (28-464, 1 TD), and tight ends Bennett (53-439, 3 TD) and Zach Miller (34-439 yards, 5 TDs). Forte had 44 catches for 389 yards. Cutler's 3,659 yards returned only six wins.
5. 2010: Jay Cutler 3,274 yards
Possibly Cutler's best season, although his yardage wasn't close to his best. He threw for 23 TDs to 16 interceptions, had an 86.3 passer rating and led 10 wins for a team that made the NFC championship game.
His best contribution might have been 7.6 yards an attempt as they were able to get bigger yards out of a play-action passing game and effective running game even though he completed just 60.4% (261 of 432). It wasn't a receiver corps with marquee names as Knox led in catches (51) and yards (960). He and Olsen (41 catches, 404 yards) had five TD catches each. Bennet (46 catches, 561 yards) and Hester (40-475 4 TDs) were the other targets.
6. 2018: Mitchell Trubisky 3,223 yards
Their last division title might have been their best all-around passing season. Trubisky had a career-best 95.4 passer rating and 7.4 yards per attempt in his first year playing in Matt Nagy's offense. He also completed 66.6% of his passes with 24 TDs to 12 interceptions. Taylor Gabriel (67-688) led them in receptions over Allen Robinson, as he was coming off knee surgery (55 catches) and had a team-high 754 yards with four TDs. Rookie Anthony Miller had a rookie record seven TD catches in his total of 33 receptions. And Trey Burton had his one good Bears season at tight end (54-569, 6 TDs).
7. 2006: Rex Grossman 3,193 yards
The Super Bowl season was accomplished with very mediocre to bad passing statistics. Grossman did throw for 23 TDs but also Rexed out with 20 interceptions. He had a 73.9 passer rating and 6.7 yrds an attempt but they still won the division and 13 games as Brian Urlacher, Lance Briggs, Peanut Tillman, Mike Brown and Tommy Harris hit peak stride on defense. Muhsin Muhammad hadn't yet gone to Chicago with the other receivers to die, as he once said, and had 60 catches for 863 yards to lead the way. Speed threat Bernard Berrian had 51 for 775 and wide receiver Rashied Davis was critical with 22 catches on 56 throws. Desmond Clark's 45 receptions led tight ends.
8. 1962: Bill Wade 3,172 yards
A big year considering it was a 14-game season, he was throwing to inside receivers and he led the NFL in pass attempts (412) and completions (225). How often can the Bears say they threw more than any other team? Wade only completed 54.6% though, but his 7.7 yards an attempt was another big number. Flanker Johnny Morris and tight end Mike Ditka both had 58 receptions and five TDs, Ditka for 904 yards and Morris for 889 yards. No other wide receivers had more than 22 catches (Angelo Coia).
9. 2019: Mitchell Trubisky 3,138 yards
A total letdown season when they struggled and missed the playoffs. Trubusky averaged only 6.1 yards an attempt despite finding Robinson for 98 passes and 1,147 yards. Miller's second season was bigger with 52 catches and 656 yards. Gabriel's production dropped off because of injuries and tight end became a nightmare as they went 8-8 and missed the playoffs.
10. 1991: Jim Harbaugh 3,121 yards
Harbaugh didn't even through for as many TDs (15) as interceptions (16) and his completion percentage was a disappointing 57.5% (275 of 478). This accounted for only 6.5 yards an attempt and a 73.7 passer rating. Wendell Davis made 61 cathes for 945 yards and six TDs and Tom Waddle sandwiched 55 catches for 599 yards in between taking huge hits from opponents. No other wide receiver or tight end had more than the 17 receptions James "Robocop" Thornton made but Neal Anderson had 47 catches and Brad Muster 35 coming out of the backfield
11. 2012: Jay Cutler 3,033 yards
The final year of the Lovie Smith era and Cutler threw for 19 TDs with 14 interceptions but completed only 58.8% (255 of 434). Brandon Marshall still caught 118 passes for 1,508 yards. No other receiver had more than Earl Bennett's 29 catches as rookie Alshon Jeffery was still finding his NFL footing and hamstring health. He had 24 catches for 367 yards as a rookie. Kellen Davis was the best tight end with 19 catches.
12. 1997: Erik Kramer 3,011 yards
Considering they lost their first seven games, nothing else mattered much. Somehow coach Dave Wannstedt survived for one more year of his contract. Injuries plagued Kramer, as they always seemed to do, and he completed only 275 of 477 for 14 TDs with 14 interceptions and a 74.0 passer rating. Injuries also took Conway out of the lineup for nine games and the unlikely receiver trio of Chris Penn (47 catches in 110 targets), Bobby Engram (45 catches, 399 yards) and Ricky Proehl (58 catches, 753 yards, 7 TDs) had to suffice. Ryan Wetnight's 46 catches for 464 yards at tight end and the Ultraback, Raymont Harris, had 28 catches.
3,000-Yard QB Passing Seasons
(4,000 yards in parenthesis)
35
Packers (18), Chargers (17)
31
Patriots (13)
30
Broncos (6)
29
Giants (9), Eagles (1), Seahawks (5), Colts (16)
28
Bengals (6), Cowboys (7)
26
Commanders (5)
25
49ers (4), Saints (12)
24
Bills (5), Chiefs (12)
23
Raiders (6), Vikings (8), Dolphins (9)
22
Cardinals (4), Falcons (11), Rams (7)
21
Jets (1), Steelers (6)
20
Titans (2), Buccaneers (8)
19
Lions (13)
17
Browns (1)
16
Panthers (2)
15
Jaguars (4)
13
Ravens (2)
12
Bears (0)
10
Texans (6)
