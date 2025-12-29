DJ Moore and Darnell Wright both active for game with 49ers

It's a case of almost all hands on deck for the Bears with a top seed on the line against the 49ers.

Almost all of the ill players who were questionable are active for the game, including tackle Darnell Wright. In Wright's case, it's a big surprise because he didn't travel to California with the team because of illness but he is not listed inactive. He was brought out to Santa Clara on his own.

Wide receiver DJ Moore was a last-second entry on the injury report as questionable due to illness but is active for the game. Moore has never missed a Bears game and hasn't missed a game at all since he was in Carolina in 2020.

The only inactive who was questionable is wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus, due to illness. Defensive back Nick McCloud is inactive due to illness, but had already been ruled out for the game. Wide receiver Rome Odunze (ankle) is inactive, as are two players who were just brought up to the 53-man roster, guard Luke Newman after coming off IR and cornerback Dallis Flowers, who was elevated from the practice squad.

George Kittle is officially inactive for tonight



Other players inactive:

▸ WR Jordan Watkins

▸ DL Robert Beal Jr.

▸ RB Isaac Guerendo

▸ DL Kevin Givens

▸ CB Renardo Green

▸ LB Curtis Robinson pic.twitter.com/0fKAasPRmV — Sleeper49ers (@SleeperSF49ers) December 28, 2025

Linebacker Ruben Hyppolite and third QB Case Keenum are the other inactives for the Bears.

A key inactive for the 49ers is tight end George Kittle (ankle).

