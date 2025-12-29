DJ Moore and Darnell Wright both active for game with 49ers
It's a case of almost all hands on deck for the Bears with a top seed on the line against the 49ers.
Almost all of the ill players who were questionable are active for the game, including tackle Darnell Wright. In Wright's case, it's a big surprise because he didn't travel to California with the team because of illness but he is not listed inactive. He was brought out to Santa Clara on his own.
Wide receiver DJ Moore was a last-second entry on the injury report as questionable due to illness but is active for the game. Moore has never missed a Bears game and hasn't missed a game at all since he was in Carolina in 2020.
The only inactive who was questionable is wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus, due to illness. Defensive back Nick McCloud is inactive due to illness, but had already been ruled out for the game. Wide receiver Rome Odunze (ankle) is inactive, as are two players who were just brought up to the 53-man roster, guard Luke Newman after coming off IR and cornerback Dallis Flowers, who was elevated from the practice squad.
Linebacker Ruben Hyppolite and third QB Case Keenum are the other inactives for the Bears.
A key inactive for the 49ers is tight end George Kittle (ankle).
Gene Chamberlain has covered the Chicago Bears full time as a beat writer since 1994 and prior to this on a part-time basis for 10 years. He covered the Bears as a beat writer for Suburban Chicago Newspapers, the Daily Southtown, Copley News Service and has been a contributor for the Daily Herald, the Associated Press, Bear Report, CBS Sports.com and The Sporting News. He also has worked a prep sports writer for Tribune Newspapers and Sun-Times newspapers.