Luther Burden III injury scare might not have been as bad as it seemed

Many Chicago Bears had the exact same reaction following that last play against the San Francisco 49ers:

“I don’t care that much that the Bears lost this game, but PLEASE GOD let Luther Burden III be okay.”

The stud rookie, who went off for an epic eight-catch, 138-yard performance with a deep-strike touchdown, had trouble getting off the field at the end of last night’s game, leading fans to assume the worst. Burden had missed Chicago’s win over Green Bay with an ankle injury, and there was concern he’d re-aggravated it—or worse. There were even reports that he’d been carted off the field, which is usually an awful sign.

As it turns out, though, Burden might just have been wiped out from putting the Bears offense on his back—plus a little Charlie Horse at the end.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday morning that Burden suffered a quad injury on the last play of the game and that it is not considered to be serious. Though he'll undergo additional testing, it seems like the young receiver dodged a bullet. As several people pointed out, Burden collided with a defender on that last-ditch play to score the game-winning points, appearing to take a knee to the thigh. As such, it looks like he may have just suffered a very annoying and painful contusion and took a cart back out of precaution.

Bears WR Luther Burden, who was carted off the field after Sunday night’s game, suffered a quad injury that is not thought to be serious. He will undergo additional testing today. pic.twitter.com/OiTVFSNJwA — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 29, 2025

Burden was able to hold court with the media at his locker after the game, which is a good sign that his injury wasn’t too severe. Typically, players with significant injuries don’t talk to reporters post-game or at practice.

When asked how he was feeling, the rookie had a simple response: “I gave it my all out there, bro. Tired as hell.”

That’s not to say there’s nothing bothering him pain-wise. (After all, what player feels 100% at this point of the year?) But this response suggests his struggle to make it back to the locker room was more due to depleted energy than a severe injury.

We’ll see what he pops up with on the injury report with this week. But the hope is that he’s ready to rock when the Bears go for that No. 2 seed against Detroit next week.

Without a doubt, Burden has become a guy teams need to start circling on the scouting report. There isn’t a more dangerous player on this entire Bears team with the football in his hands.

