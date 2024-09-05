Bears Add D-Lineman DeMarcus Walker to Thursday Injury Report
The Bears got backup guard and center Ryan Bates back for a full practice Thursday for the first time since the end of July.
Yet, they have new injury concerns.
Starting defensive end DeMarcus Walker was limited in practice due to a groin injury. He hadn't been bothered by this on Wednesday and had a full practice.
The rest of the injury report remained the same, with wide receiver Keenan Allen (heel), defensive end Montez Sweat (toe), defensive tackle Zacch Pickens (groin), tackle Kiran Amegadjie (quad) and running back Roschon Johnson (toe) all limited like they were on Wednesday.
Having both starting defensive ends practicing only on a limited basis is less than ideal but the Bears did keep extra help on the roster at end this year as they have Dominique Robinson, Daniel Hardy, Austin Booker and new defensive end Darrell Taylor behind the two starters.
They also held 40-year-old tight end Marcedes Lewis out of Thursday's practice but it was for rest purposes. It was a regular practice last year to keep Lewis out one or even two practices.
Tennessee was missing the same players at Thursday's practice as on Wednesday. Safety Jamal Adams did not practice due to a hip injury. Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (knee) and linebacker Otis Reese (concussion) were limited.
