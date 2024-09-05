Bear Digest

Bears Add D-Lineman DeMarcus Walker to Thursday Injury Report

Chicago Bears Week 1 Thursday Injury Report: Edge rusher DeMarcus Walker was limited in practice due to a groin injury.

Gene Chamberlain

Bears defensive end DeMarcus Walker was added to the injury report for Thursday with a groin injury.
Bears defensive end DeMarcus Walker was added to the injury report for Thursday with a groin injury. / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Bears got backup guard and center Ryan Bates back for a full practice Thursday for the first time since the end of July.

Yet, they have new injury concerns.

Starting defensive end DeMarcus Walker was limited in practice due to a groin injury. He hadn't been bothered by this on Wednesday and had a full practice.

The rest of the injury report remained the same, with wide receiver Keenan Allen (heel), defensive end Montez Sweat (toe), defensive tackle Zacch Pickens (groin), tackle Kiran Amegadjie (quad) and running back Roschon Johnson (toe) all limited like they were on Wednesday.

Having both starting defensive ends practicing only on a limited basis is less than ideal but the Bears did keep extra help on the roster at end this year as they have Dominique Robinson, Daniel Hardy, Austin Booker and new defensive end Darrell Taylor behind the two starters.

LATEST CHICAGO BEARS NEWS AND VIDEOS

ANALYSIS: BEARS STILL HAVE UNDECIDED FUTURE ISSUES INCLUDING RUNNING BACK

TENNESSEE TITANS WHO CAN CAUSE BEARS THE MOST TROUBLE

NFL COACHES AND EXECUTIVES VOTE ON WHERE QBS WILL RANK AT END OF 2024

They also held 40-year-old tight end Marcedes Lewis out of Thursday's practice but it was for rest purposes. It was a regular practice last year to keep Lewis out one or even two practices.

Tennessee was missing the same players at Thursday's practice as on Wednesday. Safety Jamal Adams did not practice due to a hip injury. Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (knee) and linebacker Otis Reese (concussion) were limited.

Twitter: BearsOnSI

Published
Gene Chamberlain

GENE CHAMBERLAIN

BearDigest.com publisher Gene Chamberlain has covered the Chicago Bears full time as a beat writer since 1994 and prior to this on a part-time basis for 10 years. He covered the Bears as a beat writer for Suburban Chicago Newspapers, the Daily Southtown, Copley News Service and has been a contributor for the Daily Herald, the Associated Press, Bear Report, CBS Sports.com and The Sporting News. He also has worked a prep sports writer for Tribune Newspapers and Sun-Times newspapers.