Bears Still Have Undecided Future Issues Including Running Back
The immediate future and the playing field now command more attention for the Bears than Ryan Poles and his focus on the future.
Still, the future never seems too far away for Poles and he has several contract extensions still looming. Much has already been said about the future for guard Teven Jenkins and Keenan Allen as they hope for possible extensions.
Not much has been said about running back Khalil Herbert, and that's because it seems apparent a decision has already been made on this. He's no longer the starter and they signed D'Andre Swift.
If there's any other evidence needed about what the Bears are thinking in the future at running back in terms of an extension, it's right at the end of HBO's Hard Knocks. Poles is on the sidelines at the Georgia-Clemson game, won 34-3 by Georgia. Narrator Liev Schreiber comments that for the first time in years Poles doesn't have to be scouting quarterbacks. Poles is then picked up on HBO mics asking if Ian Cunningham had "seen the running back yet?"
And Cunningham hadn't.
Georgia's Trevor Etienne wasn’t playing due to suspension and he’s regarded as the top back in the draft from those two schools. It’s possible it was Clemson’s Phil Mafah. Maybe they were thinking real long term, though, and freshman Nate Frazier, who led the two teams in rushing with 83 yards.
The future is a little more definite in terms of other players on the roster. It's more about financial issues than the draft for now, although a top edge rusher next year might be nice.
Jenkins and Allen would be the players without contracts for 2025 whose futures have created the most interest.
Jenkins said early in training camp he had been told the bye week would be the time to talk contract extension.
When asked Wednesday if this still was the case, Jenkins said "Last I heard. It's been a while and we haven't communicated."
Jenkins would rather be focusing on football now than the money.
"Honestly, I don't think like that," he said. "Me personally, I just want to get it out of the way because I just want to play football.
"A lot of things happening. I just gotta look forward down the road."
The value of guards has gone up in recent years, like with most positions.
"The value is whatever somebody's willing to pay," Jenkins said.
Allen has said he'd like to avoid being a rental player. However, the way wide receiver contracts have skyrocketed in the past offseason and I his age (32) make proving his value the wise route for the team.
Considering they drafted Rome Odunze this year, it's likely they'll really need to be convinced to Allen an extension offer.
"Yeah, I mean, I’m not looking to make $35 million," Allen said, laughing.
DJ Moore signed a contract extension for $27.5 million a year, though.
It's a prove-it situation for both players, partly because of health.
It would no doubt help Jenkins if he could maintain full health in a season for the first time. He has been able to play at a high level but in just 31 of a possible 51 games.
The fact Allen is 32 and starting the season on the injury report, limited in practice with a heel issue, has to be of concern. Allen hasn't played a full season since 2019. He missed four games last year with injuries, seven the previous year, one in 2021 and two in 2020.
In his case, as a newly acquired player, the safe approach to see him play in some games first.
The Bears have only about $8.5 million available under this year's cap so any extension would likely be based entirely on future seasons and not using available space for this year. Teams need a bit of extra cash to operate in case of injuries.
Those extensions might be a little bit longer down the road than it appeared at first glance, maybe even just before the running back situation gets addressed in 2025.
