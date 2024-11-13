Bears and Packers: Week 11 TV, Radio and Betting
Green Bay Packers (6-3) at Chicago Bears (4-5)
Kickoff: Noon, Sunday
Where: Soldier Field, Chicago
TV: Fox (Kevin Burkhardt, Tom Brady, Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi)
Radio: ESPN AM-1000 (Jeff Joniak, Tom Thayer, Jason McKie)
Sports USA (Larry Kahn, Mark Carrier)
Spanish Radio: Latino Mix 93.5 FM (Omar Ramos, Miguel Esparza)
The Line: Packers by 6, over/under 41 (Draft Kings).
The Series: The 209th meeting between these teams. The Packers own a 107-95-6 lead in the series, which includes a split of two postseason games. Green Bay took over the series lead in 2017 and has padded it. The Bears have lost 10 straight in the series, the last win coming at Soldier Field when they clinched the NFC North in 2018.
The Coaches: Packers coach Matt LaFleur is 65-34 in his sixth season, including 27-19 in road games. He is 10-0 against the Bears, 5-0 at Soldier Field and 4-0 vs. Matt Eberflus’ Bears teams.
Bears coach Matt Eberflus is 14-29 in his third season and 0-4 against the Packers. The Bears are 11-11 at home under Eberflus.
Last Week: The Packers had their bye week and they are 2-3 coming out of bye weeks under LaFleur. One of the wins was in 2021 over the Bears. In their last game, the Packers were drubbed by the Lions. They trailed 24-3 until late in the third quarter before adding 10 points in the late third quarter and early fourth quarter in a 24-14 Detroit win at Lambeau Field. The Packers lost despite outgaining the Lions 411 yards to 261 as Jordan Love threw a key interception
The Bears were flattened at home 19-3 Sunday at Soldier Field, ending their nine-game home winning streak, with eight of those at Soldier Field. New England forced eight punts and the Bears turned it over on downs twice in the fourth quarter. The Bears had only one drive that went longer than 21 net yards.
The Matchup: The Packers try to continue their mastery of the Bears, who are in a state of disarray after three straight losses and firing offensive coordinator Shane Waldron during the week while appointing Thomas Brown as the new OC. Calls for Matt Eberflus’ job have become louder and louder, and last week at Soldier Field they occurred in the form of chants by fans of “fi-re Flus.” The Packers need the win to keep pace with the NFC playoff chase. They are currently in the last wild-card spot. Green Bay’s defense has allowed 73 points in its last three games, and is headed up this season by Jeff Hafley in a new 4-3 alignment after being a 3-4 team for years. The Bears defense remains among the league’s best against the pass and they are No. 1 in the red zone but their offense has failed to score 17 points in five games and QB Caleb Williams has been sacked an NFL high of 38 times.
Of Note: Packers S Xavier McKinney is tied for the NFL lead with six interceptions with Kerby Joseph. And his seven total takeaways leads the league. … The Packers defense hasn’t allowed more than 20 points in any of the five straight games they’ve won at Soldier Field. … Last year’s win at Soldier Field gave the Packers a winning record in Chicago at 54-53-2. … RB Josh Jacobs has 762 yards rushing through nine games, most by any Packers back since Ahman Green (864) in 2004. … Packers receiver Jayden Reed is the only player in NFL history with 100-plus catches, 1,400-plus receiving yards, 10-plus receiving TDs, 200-plus rushing yards and multiple rushing TDs in his first 25 games. … The Bears’ 44 takeaways in 30 games since the start of the 2023 season are the second most in the league. … The defense leads in red zone TD percentage (37%) and is second in passer rating against (77.4). … The five catches made by Keenan Allen last week brought his career total to 930 in 146 games, most by any player for their first 150 games. … With nine TD passes, Williams needs three to set the franchise single-season rookie record. … Bears kicker Cairo Santos needs seven points to reach 1,000 for his career. … D’Andre Swift sits seventh among running backs for all-purpose yards with 680. … Bears WR DJ Moore has gone over 33 receiving yards only once in the last six games. … TE Cole Kmet has had only three catches for 27 yards in the last three games after making 26 catches for 289 yards in the first six games. … Williams hasn’t thrown a TD pass in his last three games.
Next Week: The Packers host San Francisco Sunday, Nov. 24 at 3:25 p.m. The Bears host Minnesota are at noon Sunday, Nov. 24
Bears vs. Packers Betting Trends
- It’s been over in nine of the 11 Packers road games
- The Packers not only have won the last 10 against the Bears but they have covered the spread in all 10
- It’s been under the total in seven of the last 10 Bears games
- The Bears are 2-13 straight up in their last 15 divisional games
- Green Bay is 2-4 ATS in its last six games
