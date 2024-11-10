Bears and Patriots In-Game Blog: Patriots 3, Bears 3 2nd
First Quarter
Williams scrambles right and throws it away. He should have run left because there was one defender between him and the goal line. Incompletion and the Bears settle for a 33-yard Cairo Santos field goal to end a 12-play, 50-yard drive in 4:31. Bears 3, Patriots 3
- Play clock nearly runs out and they hurry up for a timeout, their second, with 7:29 left in the half on third-and-10.
- Well the positive here is at least Kramer can't carry the ball if he's at left guard. But they ran the ball behind him twice in a row for no yards.
- Tremendous right side blocking by Marcedes Lewis, Matt Pryor and a first down up the middle, then Swift jukes his way out wide right and gets the first down at the 15.
- Jenkins limps off with help from trainers. He had a knee injury coming in that he just got over. So now reserve center Doug Kramer is in at left guard. Bears have first-and-10 at the 31 with 9:58 left until halftime.
- A beautiful 11-yard pass to Allen set up third-and-4 but Williams threw too far out front of Moore. On fourth-and-4 Williams scrambles and barely got the first down. But Teven Jenkins is injured. And Nate Davis has a back boo boo so he can't play.
- Refs blew a call with no offsides penalty on a Patriots blitz that was obviously offsides. Right in full view of eveyrone. No flag. And Williams overthrew deep but it appeared he thought that he had a free down. A timeout burned after the failure. Someone should have been in the officials' faces after that. No excuse for that.
- And finally there it is, attacking the flanks with a short pass for a first down to Odunze on bootleg, then one to Allen for another first down. The good old false start. Courtesy of Matt Pryor, and Bears are first-and-15 at the 47 of New England.
- There's not enough of the short passing that has hurt the Patriots all year.
- Bears need to run wide, either at tackle or around end, and take it all the way out there instead of cutting it back the way Swift has been doing it.
- Another great play by Edwards as Maye scrambled, he tackled him for a 2-yard gain at the ankles. Maye easily would have run for a first down but perfect execution on the tackle. An incompletion on third-and-7 to Douglas and the Bears get it back with a punt at their own 35.
- Stretch play by Stevenson gains 1. A stupid call by New England. They get 6 or 7 yards up the middle every time.
- Maybe they need to tell Shane Waldron to sit the second half out as a play caller. They haven't been getting negative plays in terms of penalties and the sacks were Williams' fault entirely. He held the ball twice forever. Wasted a takeaway by Edwards and the longest punt return of the season by DeAndre Carter.
- Another terribly executed play. DJ Moore wide receiver motion screen loses 2 yards. But look at the bright side: It's a punt-and-pin opportunity. Fair catch by Marcus Jones at the 12 with 13:30 left in the half.
- The Bears start the second quarter at midfield with second-and-8. Swift's 5-yard run up the middle makes it third-and-3.
- A 2-yard pass to Allen and the first quarter is thankfully history.
- T.J. Edwards to the rescue. Intercepts a bootleg pass by Maye thrown in wide open field with no one in his face. Terrible decision. Bears at their own 48.
- Stevenson plows straight ahead for 8 and Bears line can't stop him. Then Demario Douglas gets in on it with a wide-receivers screen that sets up well for 17 yards. Perfectly executed.
- Patriots start at thier 20 after the punt went in end zone. Don't worry Bears fans, the first quarter ends in 1:44. Then they're allowed to score. Still 10 points on the year in first quarters.
- Again Williams does something stupid. He held the ball too long, then got sacked out of field goal range for the third time in three weeks. Deatrich Wise with the sack after Williams held the ball.
- No-huddle approach working so far but they run wide left and it sets up well but for some reason Swift cuts it back in and loses 2 yards. He had the blocking to take it around left end.
- Stretch play left gets 9 for Swift, then a dive for a first down. The wide run is how to attack New England. They give up over 6 yards a carry around both ends. Bears at the 34. Swift then with 5 around right end and might have gone all the way but Allen missed a block.
- Williams hits Keenan Allen on second-and-8 for the first down. Well covered but threaded at the Patriots 48.
- Another Bears special teams break. The kickoff was squibbed and came up way short of the landing zone. So they start at the 40.
- Red zone defense came to the rescue again by forcing an incompletion on third down. Patriots got away with LT Vederian Lowe moving way early, but the refs tend to let tackles move early. Still, this was WAY early. Pats get the Joey Slye chip shot. The 30-yarder ends a 54-yard drive. The pass might have actually been completed for a TD to an ineligible receiver who went out of bounds first without re-establishing his position in front of Tyrique Stevenson. Patriots 3, Bears 0
- Stevenson's run off right guard nets the needed yard and they're at the 17. Surpsingly they went to a naked backfield and Tyrique Stevenson nearly sacks Maye but he throws it left-handed as he's hit and gets the incompletion. Quick thinking by Pats QB.
- Maye scramble comes up a yard short and New England lines up to go for it but was trying to draw the Bears offsides. They call timeout. They probably did it to see how the Bears would line up because why wouldn't they go for it at 2-7 on the year?
- At the 33 on second down and the run defnese stacks up JaMycal Hasty, the change-up back but he gets the first down. Then Stevenson has forever to find a hole for 5 yards. The run defense looks terrible again. But then Gordon bails them out with a TFL and forces third-and-5.
- A 28-yard pass over Kyler Gordon on first down. Gordon had good coverage but it was nicely placed.
- Patriots from their 34 get a real break by the Bears' offensive ineptitude on their first drive and a good punt rush.
- Richard Dent, the sack man and MVP of Super Bowl XX the sideline interview here. His memory isn't so good though. He tells everyone the Patriots only got three points on the great Bears defense in Super Bowl XX. It was 46-10.
- A disappointing three-and-out after a big break on a punt return. A terrible start. Rome Odunze dropped the third-down pass but wasn't near the sticks yet anyway. Then Tory Taylor nearly has the punt blocked and stubs it only to the Patriots 34. A 13-yard punt.
- A conservative start by Shane Waldron's offense with a run up the middle by D'Andre Swift and then a sack. But don't blame the offensive line on that one. Williams had max protect and held the ball forever.
- Jake Martin sacks Maye at the line of scrimmage and then the wall forms on the right side for DeAndre Carter on the punt return for 38 yards to the Patriots 37. Best punt return of the year.
- From the 30 after the touchback, Stevenson pounds for 6 off left guard and the Bears run defense already looks shaky. But an incompletion on second down after Maye panics when the ball on the snap hit the ground helps.
- Bears win toss and defer. Defense wants to get at it after last week. And the sweet sound of the Bear-Raid siren at kickoff after a month away from Soldier Field.
Pregame
From watching pregame warmups, it would appear it will be Matt Pryor moving out to right tackle from right guard, Ryan Bates at right guard and Larry Borom at left tackle. It saves them using Jake Curhan at right tackle after he had such a poor game coming in for relief, according to Pro Football Focus grades last week. ... As they introduce players, no Spider-Man flip from Kyler Gordon, thankfully, as he is getting over a hamstring injury.
The Bears gave up six sacks last week trying to flip around their line with injuries during the game. Maybe a week of practicing with this group will make them more effective.
Good football weather, some gusty winds at times but otherwise no real problem today on the lakefront.
