Should the Bears take a chance on Trevon Diggs?

Trevon Diggs was once considered one of the league's best young cover men. However, he was released by the Cowboys today after a highly tumultuous season.

NFL Reporter Tom Pelissero believes any team that claims Diggs off waivers would have to pay him his remaining $472,222 game check this season. As such, he thinks Diggs will clear waivers and be eligible to sign anywhere he chooses for the remainder of the season.

It feels safe to effectively rule out any non-playoff-bound team as a suitor. Such a deal wouldn't make sense for either side. Any playoff teams are in play, though. While the 27-year-old might've struggled mightily this season, he plays one of the most talent-starved positions in the league. Practically everyone could use some help in the secondary, which could make Diggs a popular asset with the playoffs on the horizon.

Do the Bears make sense for Diggs?

They absolutely do. The presence of defensive backs coach Al Harris also gives them a key advantage over other suitors. He coached Diggs for five seasons (2020-2024) in Dallas and helped him reach two Pro Bowls (2021 and 2022). He led the league with 11 interceptions in '21 and received an All-Pro nod for his efforts.

He was playing his best football under Harris' tutelage, and it wasn't close. While Diggs never repeated his 11-interception breakout, he still maintained starter-quality play through the 2024 season. Then he promptly fell off a cliff with Harris in Chicago this season.

Is it naive to solely pin Diggs' struggles on the departure of Harris? Sure. Diggs has also had his fair share of injuries this season. He struggled to adapt to Matt Eberflus' zone-heavy scheme, as well. Bears fans are well accustomed to how well he adapts his scheme to fit his players during his days in Chicago, after all.

Could Diggs have fallen off a cliff due to hitting the dreaded cornerback cliff? Maybe, but most cover men tend to begin losing their wheels around the age of 29 or 30. It would've hit him quite early, and that doesn't seem likely. I think he still has something to offer.

If the 49ers game was any indication, the Bears could certainly use something in the cornerback room. Nahshon Wright has been a great story this season, but he got exposed time and time again on Sunday night. Kyle Shanahan clearly saw something he could exploit on tape, and he took full advantage of it. That's a vital factor in this equation, as the Bears might have another matchup against the 49ers in a few weeks.

I don't think Wright should be (or would be) outright benched with the addition of Diggs. He's made far too many big plays for the defense this season. However, he'd provide a quality reinforcement to a secondary that has looked in over its head on a few occasions this season.

The Patriots also make sense as a potential landing spot, as they signed his brother, receiver Stefon Diggs, to a three-year, $69 million deal last offseason. However, they might not want to do Stefon any favors after allegations of strangling his personal chef came to light earlier today. Maybe I'm overthinking it, but that feels like a situation where the PR team gets involved.

The Packers are another team that makes sense for Diggs. They've had issues with their cornerback room all year, and Diggs is close friends with Micah Parsons, as they played together in Dallas. They now also have the same agent, David Mulugheta. All the more reason for the Bears to take a shot on him.

After the Cowboys waived CB Trevon Diggs today, he hired David Mulugheta of Athletes First to represent him.



Diggs now will go on waivers and, if unclaimed, become a free agent. pic.twitter.com/mpujH0F70q — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 30, 2025

Diggs might not be a plausible long-term addition, but they really don't need him to be. They have a solid secondary when Kyler Gordon is healthy. However, his status is still very much in the air for the playoffs. Ben Johnson previously said that he might be available for a playoff game, but there is no possible way they could count on that.

Harris very well could be poached for a defensive coordinator job this offseason, as well. I don't see any world where Diggs signs a long-term, or even semi-long-term, deal. Still, I'd be surprised to see anyone sign him to a deal beyond this season. He's a playoff rental wherever he decides to put pen to paper.

Rarely does a player of Diggs' caliber get released this late in the season. You occasionally see a veteran getting released to chase a ring at this point in the season, but never a 27-year-old who should have some gas left in the tank.

The Bears should take a shot on Diggs for the postseason stretch run.