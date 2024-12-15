Bears and Vikings Fantasy Football Starters and NFL Picks
When the Bears went up against the Green Bay Packers on Nov. 17, it looked bleak for Caleb Williams' producing a game fantasy owners and Bears fans could appreciate.
After all, the Bears had lost three straight starting with the Hail Mary game, a road game when Williams played poorly until the fourth quarter.
This Packers game would start a run of three straight divisional games against tougher defenses and Williams hadn't really succeeded against the better defenses.
He suddenly found his timing in the passing game and the Bears challenged all three opponent, losing in the most excruciating ways each time but Williams put up fantasy points while learning to succeed under pressure against good defenses.
Now starts the second run through their division and coach Thomas Brown believes it can be better.
"I think it's more positive than negative," Brown said. "A familiar opponent–especially when you have a rookie quarterback who has had the chance to see the coverages, see the pressure, adjust to them and played pretty well the first time against the opponent.
"Like I said before it's going to be different the second time around because they will make adjustments. (Vikings Defensive Coordinator Brian) Flores, I am sure, will do a great job disguising some stuff, changing up his game plan from the first time. Ultimately, I think it’s about us being able to operate the way we want to operate. Communicate properly.
"On the road, it will probably be one of the loudest environments we've been a part of–which is awesome. I love loud stadiums; I love the juice it provides as well. When you go on the road you can also just focus on yourselves. It’s an us against the world mentality. All those things being included to me gives us an opportunity to have success."
CHICAGO BEARS AT MINNESOTA VIKINGS: WHO WINS AND WHY
DARRELL TAYLOR FINED FOR HIT ON BROCK PURDY
Brown might love them but Williams still hasn't proven he can be steady throughout a full road game. His road passer rating is 19.5 points lower (78.0) than at home.
The Vikings might be 29th against the pass but they're still No. 1 in interceptions.
Williams is in a situation where his interception-free streak could end but also one where he might pile up yards and touchdowns.
Here's who to start and sit in this Monday Night Football matchup for fantasy owners.
Start 'Em
1. Vikings QB Sam Darnold
There's no other way to put it than Darnold is dialing it up right now. This isn't the same effective Matt Eberflus-led defense he's facing as in Chicago, either. Team success is no longer a possibility. It's individual success. The interior pass rush pressure that they applied in Chicago no longer is available as both Gervon Dexter and Andrew Billings are gone. This should be pitch and catch for a QB with four straight passer ratings over 100 and seven in eight games. While it would be hard for him to hit that five TD number of last week, expect something big.
WHATEVER HAPPENED TO THE 2024 CHICAGO BEARS?
2. Vikings WR Justin Jefferson
Two catches last time against the Bears? Of course he'll be out to prove a point. It wasn't Jaylon Johnson covering him every play but enough to think Jefferson wants to show last game was a fluke. Jefferson ended a streak of six straight games without a TD last week with two. Expect he'll be thinking end zone.
3. Vikings WR Jordan Addison
Addison first had to learn to battle defenses the hard way, without Jefferson in the lineup. Then, when Jefferson returned this year healthy, he had to figure out how to get his own catches while their star got his. It all seems to be figured out now with 20 catches in three games, four TDs in the last four games and 410 yards in four games.
4. Vikings TE T.J. Hockenson
How will the tight end find catches with the two wideouts getting theirs? It's easy. The Bears can't defend tight ends. George Kittle, Evan Engram, Zach Ertz, the list is a long one. Hockenson's biggest game since returning from his knee surgery was the first Bears game with seven catches for 114 yards.
5. Bears QB Caleb Williams
Shouldn't he be sitting? Not unless you're a team with another big-timer at QB. He is facing one of the worst pass defenses and one that has been passed against more than any other team. Considering how poor the Bears running game has been, with 78 yards or less in five out of six games, they'll be using D'Andre Swift more as a receiver than runner. With the Bears likely to be trailing and all the passing they'll need to do, this looks like a good game for underneath passing and makeup yardage/scores. There's been a lot of social media and radio sport talk about Williams' numbers being based on garbage time stats but that couldn't be further from the truth. Until last week, the Bears really hadn't been out of a game until near the end of a third quarter. Even the horrid games with New England and Arizona were close enough to rally and win in the third quarter. This one shapes up as a potential blowout but also could be a shootout.
6. Bears WR Keenan Allen
Allen in many leagues might have been discarded early in the year and would be an excellent pick-up for this week. He's also a lineup possibility for those who have him because it's the Vikings. There's just something about the Vikings and it's strange considering how rarely Allen faced them. His career low against them is eight catches. His career low for yards against them is the 86 he had last game in November at Soldier Field. He averages 126 yards against them. This isn't for one or two games. It's for five career games. Sure it helped to have 18 catches for 215 yards with the Chargers in 2023 but never going below eight catches or 86 yards against an opponent is pretty phenomenal.
7. Vikings RB Aaron Jones
Considering he is going against the league's 26th-ranked defense (28th ypc), Jones probably should rate higher consideration. But his situation is affected greatly by Kevin O'Connell's play calling. O'Connell never met a pass he didn't like to call. And who can blame him with top two receivers?
8. Bears WR DJ Moore
Look for plenty of screens and short crossing routes or jet sweeps because they need to get it out of Williams' hands fast and it's best with Moore, their top yards-after-catch guy. Moore is fifth in the league heading into this week with 390 yards after the catch.
Sit 'Em
1. RB D'Andre Swift
If they could get the running game going then it would be a huge benefit but with few yards by Swift over the last six games, it's unlikely to change. They'll need to use a back for pass blocking most of the time and that might mean as many reps for Travis Homer.
2. Bears TE Cole Kmet
Williams has been falling into the Justin Fields trap lately and doesn't get past his first or second receiver in the progression. Kmet isn't getting targeted. In the last seven games he has been targeted more than three times just once. Considering his incredibly high catch rate this year of 84% of times targeted, you'd think they would just use more plays with him as the primary target. They haven't.
3. Bears WR Rome Odunze
The issue of a developing QB has made it so Odunze can't really be counted on from wee to week. His production is spotty, though he's doing enough to be open.
Defense
No team defensive play will occur here but it might be a game for defense in IDP leagues with Vikings safety Camryn Bynum likely to be in position for a pick, or even aging Harrison Smith.
Points for sacks from Jonathan Greenard, Patrick Jones and Andrew Van Ginkel could be points suppliers. A team that allows seven sacks a game is sure to cough up a few on the road.
The Betting Window
Chicago Bears Line: Vikings by 7, over/under 43 1/2.
This Week's Chicago Bears On SI Pick: Vikings 37, Bears 16
Chicago Bears On SI Bears Picks to Date: 11-2 straight up, 7-6 against the spread, 6-7 over/under
Around the NFL Last Week: 8-4 straight up, 5-7 against the spread, 2-2 power plays
Around the NFL to Date: 137-62 straight up (.688), 111-80-2 against the spread (.585), 32-24 power plays (.571)
This Week's Games:
- Commanders -7 1/2 at Saints: Commanders 24, Saints 14*
- Bengals -4 1/2 at Titans: Bengals 30, Titans 20
- Dolphins +2 1/2 at Texans: Dolphins 21, Texans 20
- Chiefs -4 1/2 at Browns: Chiefs 19, Browns 14*
- Cowboys +2 1/2 at Panthers: Cowboys 23, Panthers 17
- Jets -3 1/2 at Jaguars: Jets 23, Jaguars 17*
- Ravens -16 1/2 at Giants: Ravens 20, Giants 6
- Colts +3 1/2 at Broncos: Broncos 28, Colts 20*
- Patriots +6 1/2 at Cardinals: Cardinals 24, Patriots 20
- Buccaneers +3 at Chargers: Buccaneers 21, Chargers 17
- Steelers +5 1/2 at Eagles: Eagles 23, Steelers 20
- Bills +2 1/2 at Lions: Lions 27, Bills 24
- Packers -2 1/2 at Seahawks: Seahawks 20, Packers 19
- Falcons -4 1/2 at Raiders: Falcons 31, Raiders 14
- Broncos +3 at Chargers**: Chargers 19, Broncos 17
*Power play **Thursday night game Dec. 19
-Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change
-If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER
Twitter: BearsOnSI