Bears better grasp being comfortable with being uncomfortable
Although the Bears have been around Ben Johnson and working in his offense since April, they're still adjusting to a new approach on a daily basis.
In some ways it's unique and in others just different.
For instance, Monday they held a practice the day after a preseason game and with less than half the players working, an idea Johnson borrows from some of the greats. Often in the past the Bears had Mondays off after games, or if they practiced it was a very light workout for the whole team.
"The biggest thing is the guys who didn't play in the game, or guys who played limited reps, they're going out and having a good work day," offensive coordinator Declan Doyle said. "It's kind of what I've been exposed to around (Broncos-Saints coach) Sean Payton, the last six years of being around that. We always practiced the day after a game.
"I think it actually goes back to Bill Parcells."
What some are asked to do in Johnson's offense is an adjustment, as well.
Anything goes, and DJ Moore is learning about being a running back as they feed him plays carrying the ball out of the backfield while expecting him to learn the offense like both a running back and receiver.
“I just break it up in the different parts," Moore said. "You’ve got a receiver part, the running back part and then you’ve got the whole concept part.
"It's daunting, but I get paid the big bucks to do it, so why not?”
Moore needs to study and take it seriously because he knows Johnson is watching.
“What's hard about it is that you really have to be in your playbook and know every last detail of that playbook like he does," Moore said of Johnson. "If not, you're going to get either the evil eye, or you’re just going to get yelled at to get in the right spot. I try to stay away from that.”
The attention to detail has had the Bears all minding their P's and Q's in the offense and watching out for the "creep" show.
That part apparently takes getting used to for some of them.
“Just the way his attitude is, the way he can get mad and then start smiling at the same time is kind of creepy," Moore said to media laughter. "He's serious, but at the same time you don't know when he's joking, so you just have to take everything he says serious and go from there."
Remember what Johnson told players when he arrived: Get ready to be comfortable being uncomfortable. They just didn't know the true scope of what he meant then, and now they do.
Day by day they're realizing how important all of this attention to detail really is and how much it's all part of Johnson's true nature.
That would be someone demanding but looking to win and have fun doing it with things like the trick plays they were practicing Monday or things like Moore in the backfield.
“He doesn't waver from what he believes in the offense that he's installed and how he's going to call the game," Moore said. "He hasn't diverted from it yet and I don't think he will.
"He's just being himself.”
Eventually they'll be able to say they know exactly what he wants. For now, they're getting a good idea and they better get it right or be ready for a creepy smile.
