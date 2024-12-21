Bears Can Get More from Roschon Johnson Than They've Asked
Only a select few in the Bears locker room can be certain about their future with the team, at least until the coaching situation gets settled.
One player who looks like he has much more to offer than he's been allowed to show is Roschon Johnson.
The second-year back settled into a role this year not especially enticing to most backs because of its limits, but he has been a non-nonsense soldier type since arriving in Round 4 of the 2023 draft from Texas.
"I like to think of myself as a high energy guy, someone who can keep the sticks moving, keep the drive alive and ultimately put it in the end zone," Johnson said. "Not being out there, obviously, I feel like can be utilized in different ways. Like I said, I’m just glad to be back out there."
Back now from a concussion to face the Lions, Johnson has missed five games in two seasons. The role he was assigned in the Shane Waldron/Thomas Brown and Chris Beatty offense is the short-yardage back. He had more of an expanded role last year in Luke Getsy's offense, but took what he was given and made the most of it before his injury.
A goal-line and short-yardage back will score plenty of touchdowns but his yards per carry will never be high and his isn't, at 2.9 yards a carry. He's done the job when healthy but has only 48 carries after he had 81 as a rookie.
"Rochon made a big hit this year when it comes to short yardage, goal line, getting the tough yards," Brown said.
Johnson leads the Bears in touchdown runs even though he's only had 48 carries. Who knows what might have happened with a few more goal line carries? D'Andre Swift has five TD runs and 212 carries.
"Whatever they ask me to do, I try to do it to the best of my capability," Johnson said. "I'm more than happy to fill that role this year, to close out these games and continue to be able to do so."
Johnson seems capable of so much more, especially in the passing game. In limited passing game reps last year he made 34 catches. He has only 11 catches this year but not for lack of trying.
This coaching staff had an attachment to Travis Homer as a receiving back on third downs from their time with him in Seattle, but Johnson has a career mark of 81.8% for receptions per target.
The 6-foot, 225-pound back might get more targets in the game with Detroit because Homer is doubtful to play and the Lions looked particularly vulnerable to backs receiving last week against Buffalo.
However he does it, the Bears would love to see someone contributing some kind first-half offense because they haven't scored in three first halves.
"It's just the mindset of execution for us," Johnson said. "We just have to go out with the mindset of starting fast and being confident within that, and then going out and doing it.
"(Brown) has done a great job of preaching that. It's up to us as players to go out and execute it."
