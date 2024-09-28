Bears Elevate Two from Practice Squad and Put Stephen Carlson on IR
The Bears injury situation may have been in mind when they announced players promoted from the practice squad for this week's game.
Safety Tarvarius Moore has been elevated along with defensive tackle Byron Cowart, both through standard elevation.
Moore, a starter at one time for the 49ers, was with the Bears throughout the offseason and training camp, was waived and then brought back to the practice squad. The 6-foot-2, 200-pounder has 13 NFL starts with 108 tackles and two forced fumbles over four seasons.
His promotion could mean the back injury plaguing Kevin Byard is serious enough he could miss the game or miss some time during it. Byard has never missed a game in his nine-year career.
The Bears already know they're without backup defensive tackle Zacch Pickens due to a groin injury. Like Byard, starting nose tackle Andrew Billings is questionable due to injury (knee). Cowart has started 14 games and played in 38 in his NFL career.
The Bears also officially put tight end on Stephen Carlson on injured reserve. Carlson had just been promoted to the 53-man roster this week but suffered a collarbone injury on the final play of Thursday's practice and was unable to practice on Friday.
Twitter: BearsOnSI