There are certain plays in the NFL that even the most casual fan know will be a moment that lives on forever. And Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams delivered one in Week 16's win over the Green Bay Packers.

In fact, it was the play that secured the win for Chicago.

You know the one: Williams' absolute touchdown dime to wide receiver DJ Moore in overtime.

CALEB WILLIAMS TO DJ MOORE



Indeed, it's one thing for Chicago Bears fans to live in awe of that pass. Let's face it, the team's recent history of defeats against the Packers made this throw feel like a Super Bowl moment.

But it's not just Bears fans who knew this was, in fact, a moment. Even the analytics powerhouse Pro Football Focus acknowledged how special of a throw it was.

Williams' touchdown pass to Moore earned a +2.0 grade from PFF, the only throw this season to score the rare mark.

According to Pro Football Focus, a +2.0 is "the pinnacle of quarterback play — the rarest, most jaw-dropping throws in football."

To put into context how rare of a throw Williams' was, only 29 of more than 370,000 passes have earned a +2.0 in nearly 20 years.

“I knew it was good,” Williams said of the throw after the game. “You’ve got that belief, you got that confidence, you got that swagger as an offense. You practice well, you hit plays like that in practice. It was pretty identical to practice, and when the play gets called and the moment comes up like that, it’s time to go hit it, it’s time to go win the game.”

“Once I saw the defense in 1-on-1, I knew Caleb was going to give me a chance,” Moore said. “Just like in practice.”

On one play, the Bears proved that practice does, in fact, make perfect.