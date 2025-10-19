Bears facing another wet field in game at Soldier Field with Saints
The Bears and Saints will be playing on a wet field, although forecasts say the rain should be out of the area by gametime.
The tarp was completely off the field for warmups by 10 a.m for the noon kickoff but it was still raining as the grounds crew removed it.
It won’t be new to the Bears to be on a wet field or even kicking with a wet ball, since they did it Monday night against Washington.
Game time temperatures are expected in the high 50s.
“I think they handled it well,” coach Ben Johnson said. “When you know what you're getting yourself into, that certainly allows you to get in the right frame of mind to go about your business the right way and handle it.
“They knew what it was going to be like. They thought they wore the proper shoes last Monday night and I didn't see guys slipping all over the tape like you could see possibly–other teams do at times. I thought they handled it well. Then this week it could be a different story, whether it's rainy or we get a little bit more wind. That's something that we always think about as a coaching staff and just like last week, it's making sure our players are ahead of it so that they can be in the right frame of mind.”
The Saints haven’t played on a grass field yet this season. Four of their games were indoors at home and the two road games were outdoors on artificial surfaces at Buffalo and at the Giants.
Bears kicker Jake Moody handled the wet football and conditions well last week with four field goals, most by a Bears kicker in their debut.
“I think (special teams) coach (Richard) Hightower does a great job making sure we turnover every stone to make sure we're exhausting every avenue so that all of our players are ready,” Johnson said. “For example, (the Saints) have a left-footed punter (Kai Kroeger). We had a guy come in to kick to our returners (Thursday).
“Things of that nature. I'm pretty confident that Jake will be as prepared as he could possibly be.”
