Bears have edge rusher need after putting Austin Booker on IR
Bears interest in signing another edge rusher will be at a heightened level in the next few days after the move they had to make.
They had to put edge rusher Austin Booker on injured reserve Thursday and he'll miss at least four weeks due to a knee injury.
Booker had a tremendous preseason with four sacks and looked to be the third Bears edge rusher in the rotation.
They also waived linebacker Carl Jones Jr., which gave them roster spaces to add wide receiver/return man Devin Duvernay and long snapper Scott Daly back to the roster a day after they had been released
The moves came with practice squad moves, as well. They released long snapper Luke Elkin and defensive back Mekhi Garner while signing tight end Nikola Kalinic and defensive backs Dontae Manning and Gervarrius Owens.
The Bears do have three players on the practice squad who are edge rushers but no one who can provide the ability rushing the passer that Booker displayed in preseason this year, his second season.
They have veterans Tonah Kpassagnon and Jamree Kromah and undrafted rookie Xavier Carlton on the practic squad. Veteran Daniel Hardy could get more chances to rush the passer, as well. He had a game-changing strip-sack in the preseason finale.
There are few players on the open market now but some of the bigger names are Za'Darius Smith, Preston Smith, Shaq Barrett and Carl Lawson.
The frustrating thing for the Bears is losing Booker on a special teams play injury. He suffered it in coverage against Buffalo and has been out of practice since then.
This was a situation avoidable, but the Bears seemingly have sought to avoid signing or even drafting defensive ends.
They do have the option of moving rookie tackle Shemar Turner out there, too. He played end in college but has practiced at tackle in training camp.
