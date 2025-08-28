Released Chicago Bears receiver lands spot on NFL practice squad
Former Bears wide receiver Tyler Scott won't be back in Chicago on a practice squad but is on another one.
He's joining former teammate Khalil Herbert on the Indianapolis Colts practice squad, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.
Scott caught 17 passes for 168 yards as a rookie with Justin Fields throwing passes in 2023, then faded out of the picture last year with only 11 games played and one 5-yard reception.
The advent of Luther Burden III as a draft pick, free agent acquisition Olamide Zaccheaus as a slot starter and now even undrafted rookie Jahdae Walker made it unlikely Scott even could make the roster and the fourth-round draft pick out of Cincinnati wasn't even part of the Bears practice squad.
Undrafted rookie JP Richardson and two special use receivers, Miles Boykin and Maurice Alexander, stayed at Halas Hall to work on the practice squad. Boykin is a potential active player on Sundays as a special teams player and for his unusual size at 6-3, 231. Alexander has been in Ben Johnson's offense in Detroit and now in Chicago.
Richardson showed promise in numerous phases of the game during training camp, including special teams.
For Scott, the end almost seemed to be his botched kick return to start the preseason win over Buffalo. He pinned the Bears back on the 8-yard line before they drove 92 yards to a TD.
After Scott and defensive tackle Zacch Pickens joined the list of players cut, it meant 10 of the 21 draft picks from GM Ryan Poles' first two seasons are no longer with the team. Trenton Gill, Ja'Tyre Carter, Doug Kramer, Trestan Ebner, Zachary Thomas, Velus Jones Jr., Kendall Williamson and Travis Bell are the other picks no longer in Chicago.
