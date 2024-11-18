Bears Hopeful Full Starting Offensive Line Returns to Face Vikings
The Bears didn't escape injury against Green Bay.
However, it's still looking far better for Sunday's game at Soldier Field against Minnesota than the team's overall health seemed a few weeks ago.
They had to put Jaquan Brisker on injured reserve last week due to his concussion and on Sunday his replacement, Elijah Hicks, was also injured.
"Elijah did roll his ankle, so we're looking at that right now," coach Matt Eberflus said.
Hicks was replaced by Jonathan Owens. Hicks did return initially after the injury but his status is unclear heading into the practice week.
The offensive line continued to fight injuries Sunday but against Minnesota it's entirely possible they'll have their full starting five together for the first time since they played Washington on Oct. 27.
"Teven Jenkins has got a chance to potentially get back in there this week and, again, we'll see how it progresses over the next 48 hours," Eberflus said.
Jenkins missed Sunday's game with an ankle injury. It would be a welcome return because his replacement, Ryan Bates, suffered a head injury early in the Packers game and is in the concussion protocol.
If Jenkin does return, it means they'd have back the same offensive line they used from Weeks 3 through the Washington game. Since then, they've had to mix and match with as few as two starters on the field at one point.
"Was proud of the way (OL) Jake Curhan came in, did a nice job and did a solid job for not playing multiple positions but filling in there at the guard position," Eberflus said.
Curhan replaced Bates and Pro Football Focus gave him solid blocking grades for the game, higher even than starting right guard Matt Pryor. His pass blocking grade was second best on the line, behind only center Coleman Shelton.
Before Sunday, Curhan had only 17 plays this season on offense and they were all in relief at right tackle against Arizona. He had 65 plays Sunday at left guard. PFF says it's the first time he played there in a game since he had 60 plays at left guard as a rookie with Seattle in 2021. He has had 650 plays at right tackle in his career.
