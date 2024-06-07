Bears Hosting First Joint Practice Since 2021 Preseason
The Bears and Bengals will practice at Halas Hall two days before their preseason Week 3 game.
It's going to just be one practice at 1 p.m. on Aug. 15 prior to the noon, Aug. 17 game. The Bears have four preseason games this year because they're in the Hall of Fame game on Aug. 1.
"I mean, those are always good tests. Right?" Bears linebacker T.J. Edwards said. "It's like, especially those joint practices, man, they feel like games. It's like you're kind of trying to see where you're at and stack up. And that's obviously a really good football team for sure.
"So we're excited about it. It's nice not having to travel, too, now that it's here. That's big time. But it will be good. All of that work is beneficial for the year, true."
Last year the Bears traveled to Indianapolis for practices before the Colts preseason game.
In 2021, the Miami Dolphins came to Halas Hall for two days of practices prior to a preseason game.
"(Bengals coach) Zac (Taylor) and I have already visited about what that practice looks like, logistics in terms of location and moving people around and really getting a lot out of that practice," Bears coach Matt Ebeflus said. "This is the first time that I've done a one-day practice. He brought that idea. I thought that it was really good. We worked on the face of it, and I think that it's going to be awesome."
