Bear Digest

Bears Hosting First Joint Practice Since 2021 Preseason

The Cincinnati Bengals will come to Halas Hall for a joint practice prior to the preseason game with the Bears.

Gene Chamberlain

Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson makes an interception against the Bears. The Bengals will be at Halas Hall for one August practice prior to their Aug. 17 preseason game.
Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson makes an interception against the Bears. The Bengals will be at Halas Hall for one August practice prior to their Aug. 17 preseason game. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer via Imagn
In this story:

The Bears and Bengals will practice at Halas Hall two days before their preseason Week 3 game.

It's going to just be one practice at 1 p.m. on Aug. 15 prior to the noon, Aug. 17 game. The Bears have four preseason games this year because they're in the Hall of Fame game on Aug. 1.

"I mean, those are always good tests. Right?" Bears linebacker T.J. Edwards said. "It's like, especially those joint practices, man, they feel like games. It's like you're kind of trying to see where you're at and stack up. And that's obviously a really good football team for sure.

"So we're excited about it. It's nice not having to travel, too, now that it's here. That's big time. But it will be good. All of that work is beneficial for the year, true."

Last year the Bears traveled to Indianapolis for practices before the Colts preseason game.

In 2021, the Miami Dolphins came to Halas Hall for two days of practices prior to a preseason game.

"(Bengals coach) Zac (Taylor) and I have already visited about what that practice looks like, logistics in terms of location and moving people around and really getting a lot out of that practice," Bears coach Matt Ebeflus said. "This is the first time that I've done a one-day practice. He brought that idea. I thought that it was really good. We worked on the face of it, and I think that it's going to be awesome."

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven

Published |Modified
Gene Chamberlain

GENE CHAMBERLAIN

BearDigest.com publisher Gene Chamberlain has covered the Chicago Bears full time as a beat writer since 1994 and prior to this on a part-time basis for 10 years. He covered the Bears as a beat writer for Suburban Chicago Newspapers, the Daily Southtown, Copley News Service and has been a contributor for the Daily Herald, the Associated Press, Bear Report, CBS Sports.com and The Sporting News. He also has worked a prep sports writer for Tribune Newspapers and Sun-Times newspapers.