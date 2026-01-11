The Ozzy Trapilo injury news is even worse than we thought

In all the celebration of yesterday’s win against the Packers, two things significantly dampened the mood: the loss of T.J. Edwards (fractured fibula) and Ozzy Trapilo (torn patellar tendon) for the rest of the season.

Both losses make the Bears’ road to a Super Bowl more difficult. Edwards, who had missed a large chunk of time with injury this year, had returned in the nick of time to stabilize a linebacking corps that badly needed help and played good football. Meanwhile, Trapilo, a second-round rookie out of Boston College, was one of the Bears’ most underrated players in the second half of the season, stabilizing a shaky left tackle position. Though undrafted rookie Theo Benedet has played admirably this season and did so again last night, Trapilo had been better. (Also, kudos to Trapilo for getting off the field without forcing the Bears to burn their last timeout.)

Now, Chicago must manage without both against their next opponent, be it the Philadelphia Eagles or the Los Angeles Rams. But things are even more troubling in the future, especially where Trapilo is concerned.

A number of offensive linemen, including elite Chargers tackle Rashawn Slater and Chiefs rookie Josh Simmons (injured in final year of college), have suffered this injury in recent years. And though Simmons came back quickly to the field, the odds of that happening are usually not that great.

On paper, a 6-12 month rehab process doesn’t seem that bad. But a USA TODAY article from this past season, which included data from the Orthopedic Journal of Sports Medicine, indicates most players only have about a 55% chance to return to the field, and that usually only happens with a significant decrease in performance. Only about 21% of players return to their prior performance within two years.

Throw in Trapilo’s massive size at 6-8, 312 pounds, and the odds look long for the young tackle. That said, at 24 years old, Trapilo is hopefully young to prove the worst prognosis wrong. We all know he’s a diligent worker and will do everything he can to come back. Here’s hoping both Trapilo and Edwards see the field for the Bears again some day.

As for the Bears, they now unfortunately have two new major needs in the draft to go with defensive line help: left tackle and linebacker.

