Bears Inactive List Includes Velus Jones Jr. Again
Bears running back/wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. is among the inactive players for Sunday's game with the Carolina Panthers, the fourth straight game he has been inactive since his opening-day muffed kick return.
Return man DeAndre Carter is suffering from a rib injury but apparently not severe enough to get Jones active for the game. Also suffering from a rib injury is guard Teven Jenkins but he'll be healthy enough to start. Both Carter and Jenkins were questionable for the game.
Injuries affected Bears decisions on inactives. Cornerback Terell Smith (hip) and defensive tackle Zacch Pickens (groin) are inactive due to injuries. Also inactive again is fullback Khari Blasingame, which means the Bears could use backup center Doug Kramer as a fullback again.
Defensive tackle Dominique Robinson is the other inactive Bears player.
Panthers inactives include safety Russ Yeast, running back Mike Boone, linebacker Josey Jewell, center Andrew Raym, guard Jarrett Kingston and defensive end Jordan Peevy.
