Bears “Stock Down”: Cairo Santos gets off on wrong foot in Week 15

Fortunately, there’s never usually much bad to harp on when your team beats up on an opponent 31-3. That’s the case for this Chicago Bears win over the Cleveland Browns.

That said, a couple players saw their future outlook drop a bit. Let’s talk about it.

Cairo Santos

The veteran kicker’s second-quarter miss on a 35-yard chip shot felt unfortunately emblematic of Santos’s season. You could once count on Santos to make everything inside of 40 yards, which made up somewhat for his lack of leg from beyond 50. If you can’t count on him to make all the short stuff, what’s the purpose of keeping him around beyond this year? The Bears have an out on Santos’ contract next year, and they should strongly consider taking it as he heads toward his worst statistical campaign in Chicago.

Rome Odunze

Obviously, this isn’t about anything he did wrong, as he didn’t play in this one. But him re-aggravating the stress fracture in his foot before the game doesn’t help his stock for the immediate future. Who knows if he’ll be healthy enough to play again during the regular season, or if he should play regardless. On top of that, Luther Burden III, who led the team with six catches for 84 yards against the Browns, and DJ Moore, who bounced back with 69 yards and two touchdowns, made sure Odunze wasn’t missed that much. Might as well sit him until the playoffs.

Nahsohn Wright

When the ball hits you in the hands, you have to catch it! To be fair, Wright’s caught almost everything else thrown this way, and this dropped pick didn’t really matter for this game. Have to ding someone for something!

For fun…

I know he’s not a Bear, but boy, Shedeur Sanders looked like he was in hell out there. Even if you take away the interception that clanged off Jerry Jeudy’s hands and into Jaylon Johnson’s, he did exceedingly little to help the Browns win this game. Strip away the trolls who don’t like him because of his dad, his personality, or his fans, and put aside wanting to see him succeed in spite of it all. Watch the games, and tell me why he’s a franchise quarterback. Because I’m not seeing it.

