Bears make tender offers to retain pair of backup players
Two players the old Bears coaching staff often spoke highly of will be back for their second seasons with the team, although this really wasn't in question.
The Bears tendered exclusive rights free agents Bill Murray and Daniel Hardy offers, meaning they cannot leave in free agency and will get minimum level contracts.
Murray saw three games of action last year and impressed coaches with some strong reps in training camp, preseason and then in his 42 plays with the offense in the regular season against Carolina and Jacksonville. He suffered a season-ending pectoral tear against Washington in Week 7.
Murray is a former defensive lineman who converted to offense in is first season with New England before being cut and signed by the Bears.
Hardy, an edge rusher, produced the key play of the season opener, a 24-17 win over Tennessee. He blocked a punt and Jonathan Owens scooped it up and scored from 21 yards out. The Bears were lifeless and down 17-3 at the time.
Hardy, who played briefly for the Rams in 2022, was active for every game last season and had 12 tackles with a forced fumble. He tied Amen Ogbongbemiga for the special teams tackles lead with 11 and tied Tarvarius Moore for most solo special teams tackles with seven.
An exclusive rights free agent is a player with two or less accured seasons whose contract has expired.
More Chicago Bears News
X: BearsOnSI