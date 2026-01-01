How last Sunday's loss turned out did not sit well with the Bears' defense, but the fact they needed to try to outscore the 49ers in a shootout definitely didn't surprise the Chicago coaching staff .

It's a scenario they prepare for, according to offensive coordinator Declan Doyle.

Sometimes the defense is going to have its hands full and definitely did against a 49ers offense that hadn't punted since November. Knowing the Bears, with QB Caleb Williams, are preparing for all eventualities can only instill more confidence in fans about Ben Johnson's approach, his coaching staff and the future.

"So we felt like with an offense like that on the other side, the game could turn into something like that, where it's a shootout and you got to go blow for blow," Doyle said. "And we kind of knew that all week. We were preparing for that, just in the case that that happened.

Play #4: Loveland is a star



4th down, Bears need five yards.



Ben Johnson draws up basically an iso for his rookie tight end. Loveland delivers.



Ben Johnson draws up basically an iso for his rookie tight end. Loveland delivers. Bears score next play.

"The last time we had to do that was really Cincinnati, where you're going against a high-powered offense. And a lot of games into the postseason are like that. The mentality was we (on offense) control what we can control."

Last year in the playoffs' 13 games, the average winning score was 31.7 points. The winning team scored less than 27 point only three times.

In the past 9 years, every team that has won the superbowl has had at least a top 11 offense and a top 13 defense. Every team that has made it has had at least a top 11 offense.



There are currently 5 teams that fit the SB winning criteria:

Rams

Patriots

Jaguars

Bears

There are currently 5 teams that fit the SB winning criteria: Rams, Patriots, Jaguars, Bears, Bills

In the previous season, the winning team averaged 31.6 points. In the regular season, the average number of points scored in a game by any team has never been higher than 24.8 points and that was in the pandemic year of 2020. This year it's 23.2.

So when winning playoff teams scored 31.6 and 31.7 the last two seasons and 30.4 in 2022, it's a sure indication what's needed once the postseason begins. Being able to press the accelerator and go all out to get to the end zone becomes the norm in postseason. Teams don't and can't hold anything back.

So many cool moments this year but the walk off against GB, never seen Bears have an offensive touchdown to end the game against GB. Especially in that fashion

The times when teams play a defensive struggle and gut out a win to advance have become ancient history. Only twice out of 39 playoff games in the last three years did the winning team come in with a score below 20.

Could you have imagined a Matt Eberflus Bears team going into the playoffs prepared to go all out with the run and pass to put up a huge number in a track meet type of game?

Ben Johnson has had a big impact on the Bears offense 🐻



Their offense averages almost 7 more points per game through 11 games in 2025 than in 2024.



Ben Johnson has had a big impact on the Bears offense. Their offense averages almost 7 more points per game through 11 games in 2025 than in 2024. Chicago also has 87 explosive plays so far this season, the MOST in the NFL.

The decision to hire Ben Johnson, the staff he assembled, and the style of play the Bears have is finally conducive with the 21st century and the way postseason football is played.

It all means an exciting postseason, if not a long one.