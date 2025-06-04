Bears minicamp observations: What Ben Johnson wants in a left tackle
Bears second-round tackle Ozzy Trapilo returned to left tackle with the backups in at Wednesdays Day 1 of minicamp while Kiran Amegadjie got the first-team role, a flip back to the way they played it in Week 1 of OTAs.
It's possible it will be flipped back again in the final three offseason practices as the Bears get a look at younger players while left tackle Braxton Jones recovers.
"It's an ongoing process," coach Ben Johnson said. "Hard to jump to any conclusions just yet, especially at that position where you really can't be judged until you've got pads on. Both guys are taking turns, and they're making the most of their opportunities."
Johnson tipped off nothing regarding who has an upper hand, for those who like to try to read between the lines.
"The cool thing to see is Ozzy, for a guy that's a young player, he's really polished in terms of the mental aspect of the game," Johnson said. "We're looking to key up some things, quicken up his steps and his identification process.
"Kiran has done a nice job, for the little bit that we've had him, as well, just with the growth process. So far, so good."
Probably the most interesting part of what Johnson had to say about the situation is how he perceives the tackle role.
"To me, the No. 1 job of an offensive tackle, doesn't matter if it's right or left, is to pass protect," Johnson said. "You need to be able to block their best pass rusher, one on one, and that's, to me, the No. 1 job.
"Everything we can get out of them in the run game will be gravy on top of it, but we have to find out who the best pass-protector is, the most consistent pass-protector is, and, really, that's for all five guys up front."
Johnson's offense is always perceived as a run-first and play-action type of attack, but if he's to be taken at his word about the tackle's run-blocking role being less important than pass blocking, then anyone who thinks Jones is headed out of Chicago this year in a trade while Trapilo or Amegadjie plays the spot will be disappointed.
Jones was graded 17th out of 140 tackles in pass blocking by Pro Football Focus last season. He has posted higher ranks as a pass blocker in both his second and third years.
The Bears continue to stress the offensive line's group blocking as more important than anything else in what they do in the spring.
"Game 1, we're going to be far from a finished product," Johnson said. "Hopefully, by the time we get through the bye week, we'll start seeing some of these guys come together and really gel as a unit.
"I think, as a whole, because it's a new offense, it doesn't matter if you're Joe Thuney and you've been playing for 10-plus years, or you're one of these young people that we're talking about, we have to coach them all the same right now. It's not like we can just concentrate on just one spot and that battle, it's really the whole unit, and the depth behind it, as well."
Windy City
The passing game stayed mostly within 20 yards of the line of scrimmage as 25-30 mph winds made downfield throws difficult in Tuesday's practice. Caleb Williams had one of his deeper throws to DJ Moore tipped and picked off by rookie cornerback Zah Frazier, playing in place of cornerback Jaylon Johnson.
Johnson was among a group of players at Halas Hall but not taking part in practice.
Tight end Cole Kmet and tight end Joel Wilson enjoyed big days in terms of multiple catches in full squad and 7-on-7 with shorter routes stressed, but both made deeper throws downfield as well. Kmet might have had the catch of practice, a juggling ball he caught along the sidelines.
Among wide receivers who had strong practices with multiple catches were veteran slot receiver Olamide Zaccheaus and former Packers receiver Samori Toure.
Zaccheaus made his in-roads while second-round slot receiver Luther Burden III remained away due to a soft tissue injury.
Toure's big catch was a deeper crossing route for a touchdown from Tyson Bagent to end a 7-on-7 two-minute drill.
Sitting it out
Besides Jones, Jaylon Johnson, Loveland and Burden, the other Bears who missed were Kyler Gordon, Terell Smith, Amen Ogbongbemiga, T.J. Edwards, Ryan Bates, Stephen Carlson and Zacch Pickens.
Ben Johnson reported all were present and accounted for, just not practicing.
Montez Sweat, who had missed the previous week's second OTA but was on hand, was back at Tuesday's practice.
During practice, Noah Sewell went out limping but appeared to be suffering from a minor leg issue, possibly cramps, and he returned to finish on the field.
Lining up
The defense continued experimenting with Daniel Hardy playing both off the all at linebacker and also lining up as an edge rusher. Hardy had been an edge in the Matt Eberflus regime.
Moore continued getting snaps in the slot much of the time.
"We’re not necessarily putting guys and plugging them into certain spots and saying ‘stick and stay,’ " Johnson explained. "We’re moving guys around. We’re getting a great feel this springtime of what guys can and can’t do. And then once we get into training camp and certainly further along in training camp, we’ll start honing in and having them master certain routes and their route tree that way. Right now it’s really a free-for-all."
It's been receiver coach Antwaan Randle El who has a big voice in which receiver lines up here.
"Coach El is really moving everyone around," Johnson said. "Who can be our choice route runners? Who can do some of the option things? And we’re taking it from there."
