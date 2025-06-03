Rating the Chicago Bears' ability to withstand injuries in 2025
Throughout the Matt Eberflus coaching regime, the Bears sought to build depth at every position in any way possible.
It's critical in the NFL to have the security of backup players who can fill in, largely because of what Montez Sweat said last week.
"Football is a game where it's not if you're going to get hurt but when," Sweat said.
They appeared to have achieved depth last year but really went untested for lengthy periods except for a few positions.
Therein lies the problem with depth: A team needs to have injuries to really be certain of their reserves because then they're tested. Yet, no one really wants to test this.
One of the more discouraging aspects of the last two seasons for the Bears is they went 12-22 over two seasons while they ranked among the least injured teams in the NFL. Aaron Schatz, for the fantasy website ftnfantasy.com used the formula for injuries and health devised by ESPN's Bill Barnwell, and had the Bears with the third fewest adjusted games lost to injuries in 2024 (40.3) and eighth fewest in 2023 (50.5). They've been healthy.
In fact, the particularly discouraging thing for the Bears, Packers (7th) and Vikings (10th) has to be that all three ranked in the top 10 for fewest adjusted games lost while the Lions had the eighth most games lost overall—and by far the most lost on defense (86.5)—but Detroit still went 15-2 and won the division.
Unless the Bears are planning to buck the odds again and keep avoiding injuries, here's a ranking of their positional roster depth for te roster Ryan Poles has assembled in 2025.
1. Wide receiver
When they brought in second-rounder Luther Burden, it meant they had two players backing up the first three who have both versatility and explosive speed in Olamide Zaccheaus and Devin Duvernay, while third-year receiver Tyler Scott rates just behind them in speed. Even a few supporting competitors for roster spots have strenths. Miles Boykin has ridiculous receiver size at 6-4, 2220 and Maurice Alexander has been in Ben Johnson's offense with the Lions so he has a head start. If the Bears were short on wideouts, they can always lean on Colston Loveland, too.
2. Cornerback
Matt Eberflus always talked about "Smitty," Terell Smith, like he was a starter even while he was on the bench all the time while Tyrique Stevenson was making mental gaffes as the starter. So how good is Smith, really? This staff has spoken positively about him, as well. His passer rating against when targeted was 83.9 and 72.7 and he has 584 snaps of defense played. That's solid. Drafting Zah Frazier improved their speed and with Josh Blackwell they have a backup nickel of higher quality than some teams have at starter for this position. He has an 83.7 passer rating against for three seasons. The only question is whether these cornerbacks can all play man-to-man coverage in a new scheme emphasizing it more.
3. Defensive tackle
A team is deep if it can take a young talent with Gervon Dexter's capability and put him on the bench. This is what the Bears could wind up doing with Andrew Billings back as their top run stopper at defensive tackle and now Grady Jarrett playing as an explosive but older 3-technique. Dexter, rookie Shemar Turner and Chris Williams make them three deep among tackle backups and they still have Zacch Pickens, who had been thought of as a potential future starter until late last year. Maybe a new coaching staff sees more in him.
4. Safety
Elijah Hicks is one of the few Bears backups who has been severely tested because of the concussions to Jaquan Brisker and before that injuries to Eddie Jackson in 2022. It depends on what you go by to determine his effectiveness. Stathead/Pro Football Reference sets his career passer rating against at a terrible 141.2, but Pro Football Focus had him graded 39th out of 171 safeties in the league last year. When they have a need for a more physical reserve safety, Jonathan Owens has been this in the past. Between those two and Tarvarius Moore, they have safeties who have 63 starts.
5. Quarterback
Signing Case Keenum greatly improved their outlook at backup. His 66 starts and playoff experience, combined with the four starts and two seasons on a roster Tyson Bagent has, and it's a solid situation should something short term happen to Williams. How much they could depend on 37-year-old Keenum should the injury be more long term? That's a different, more difficult question to answer.
6. Tight end
Their depth here could be much greater if Colton Loveland proves to be the type of tight end who can do what Sam LaPorta did as a rookies in Ben Johnson's Detroit offense. The tight end position needs to be viewed not so much as Cole Kmet and backups but as one unit with complementary skills. Durham Smythe is the solid blocking tight end they can lean on if a play calls for this.
7. Running back
At least Roschon Johnson has played, and Travis Homer has been around a while even if his experience on offense is limited. Their hope is Kyle Monangai becomes more than your average seventh-round pick, who winds up cut and on the practice squad. The second running back with experience and supplies an all-around presence is entirely necessary as this is a weaker position for depth.
8. Defensive end
After Montez Sweat and Dayo Odeyingbo are two young players who the Bears have belief in but that's about all they bring to the table. Austin Booker got plenty of playing time without producing much as a rookie and Dominique Robinson has done the same for three years. It's not clear whether Daniel Hardy is the third backup edge or now is a linebacker as they switched his position in offseason work. They could always move Dexter or Turner outside from tackle and Turner even worked there at a few reps in the Week 2 OTA session, but that seemed more a numbers situation because Montez Sweat didn't practice.
9. Tackle
They have great promise with Ozzy Trapilo and second-year tackle Kiran Amegadjie but it takes more than promise to step in during a game when a player protecting Williams' blindside goes with an injury. The talent is there but needs to develop. At least both were Day 2 draft picks so there is perceived talent available.
10. Guard/center
They like to think they have a major depth piece in Ryan Bates, who plays guard and center, but he didn't supply this last year with two injuries of his own. The other two guards after that are rookie sixth-rounder Luke Newman and undrafted free agent Bill Murray, a converted defensive lineman without an NFL start. They do have potential backup centers in Chris Glaser, Doug Kramer and Ricky Stromberg but those players have one NFL start between them whether at guard or center.
11. Linebacker
Between backups Amen Ogbongbemiga and Noah Sewell, there is less than 200 total plays of defense in the NFL. Ogbongbemiga played 10 snaps in L.A. as a rookie in 2021 but since then has been on the field 34 snaps of defense and Sewell has played 32 snaps. Losing Jack Sanborn took a big bite out of their experience and versatilty at this spot. Ruben Hyppolite II can make a difference but is a rookie with great speed. Hardy might help. Beyond that it's anyone's guess.
NFL Adjusted Games Lost
2024 season
1. 49ers 141.2
2. Raiders 118.8
3. Panthers 115.0
4. Saints 114.6
5. Dolphins 111.0
6. Browns 106.6
7. Cardinals 104.7
8. Lions 96.6
9. Patriots 93.2
10. Rams 90.8
11. Colts 89.8
12. Texans 88.9
13. Jet 84.9
14. Cowboys 84.7
15. Steelers 76.9
16. Buccaneers 75.9
17. Seahawks 72.4
18. Bengals 71.6
19. Chiefs 70.4
20. Giants 70.3
21. Titans 69.8
22. Chargers 64.2
23. Vikings 63.3
24. Jaguars 57.3
25. Bills 57.1
26. Packers 46.1
27. Broncos 45.9
28. Commanders 45.5
29. Falcons 44.2
30. BEARS 40.3
31. Eagles 33.7
32. Ravens 16.3
AGL accounts for both absent players and those playing at less than 100%.
