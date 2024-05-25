Bears Offensive Line Winning Analytics Trench War
If there is an area of offensive concern for the Bears beyond how fast Caleb Williams catches on to the new offense and to facing NFL defenses, it's their offensive line.
When healthy, they blocked the run well for two years. It's difficult to assess their pass blocking because of the Justin Fields effect.
Fields scrambled, held the ball at times and at times took sacks. It was very telling when Tyson Bagent started and got the ball out .34 seconds faster per pass than Fields and had a 3.4% sack rate compared to Fields' career low of 10.6% in 2023.
There have been rumblings about the Bears offensive line actually being capable of supporting Caleb Williams and an explosive passing attack.
Earlier this month, Pro Football Network rated them 10th overall among offensive lines.
In an assessment of situations quarterbacks have been drafted into, ESPN's Aaron Schatz paid a big compliment to the Bears line.
"Even the offensive line is better than you think," he wrote "It was fifth in pass block win rate and second in run block win rate last season."
The fifth ranking for pass block win rate is surprising, not the run blocking.
Individually, the Bears offensive line might surprise, as well.
Braxton Jones was often criticized for his pass blocking as a rookie but his run blocking had been a strength. Last season, ESPN analytics had Jones with a 93% pass block win rate, fifth best of all tackles in the NFL. This is slightly better than Detroit's Penei Sewell and Taylor Decker. Jones did have 119 fewer pass blocking situations than Sewell because he missed six games in 2023 due to injuries.
Guard Teven Jenkins was 19th among all guards and centers with a 94% pass block win rate, while Pro Football Focus calls Jenkins the most underrated Bears player. This is overlooking the fact DJ Moore didn't make the Pro Bowl despite a spectacular season and T.J. Edwards was also a dominant player on defense without getting accolades.
However, Jenkins has been effective. He was graded 14th among all guards by PFF.
Even Nate Davis, who had a disappointing 2023 season, is gaining support as a player who could have a bigger 20224 season. PFF labels Davis as the Bears' top bounce-back candidate this year and cited a nagging ankle injury for his down season. They didn't mention it, but Davis also went through the illness and death of his mother last season when he recorded a career-low PFF grade.
The main reason the offensive line has had troubles for two seasons has been injuries. They prevented the same group from getting on the field together for extended periods. They've also had an unsettled center position.
The Bears hope they solved center with either Ryan Bates or Coleman Shelton and better health. After being forced to change the starting offensive line 19 times in two years, you'd have to believe odds are on the side of the Bears line finally staying healthy.
