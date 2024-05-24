When DJ Moore Expects to See Bears Offense Start Clicking
The Bears have been working at their offense for only a short time, so DJ Moore has low expectations for now.
Ultimately, he expects positive results from coordinator Shane Waldron's attack but it could take a while.
"I love it," Moore said after Thursday's OTA practice. "Everybody can touch the ball.
"It's complex, but you know there's going to be detail in what you got to do, so you really got to study."
It will help when the Bears have their full receiver complement. Rome Odunze is nearly over a hamstring injury and ready to join practices.
The end result will be Moore, Keenan Allen and Odunze helping each other learn the attack.
"I know I'm going to learn from Keenan because he's been top-top for a while now," Moore said. "Rome has been asking a lot of questions and stuff like that.
"So, I think we're all just going to bounce ideas off each other, different routes off each other and just complement each other."
When they have it together, Moore really does believe it could be a race to 1,000 yards between the three receivers, as he and Odunze had said in the past.
"Shoot, I went from I don't know who was here (at receiver), now you got Keenan, Rome, you got Velus (Jones), you got Tyler (Scott)," Moore said. "You got endless playmakers in there.
"Like I said, it's probably going to be a race to 1,000 now. I don't know who's going to get there first, but it's going to be a race."
He's confident enought to project how long it will take to get the offense down to the point where everyone is comfortable in it.
"Next week?" he said, causing media laughter. "To be honest, I don't know. It's a long time you got now. You got training camp. You got preseason.
"So I say by the first week, we need to (be) clicking on all cylinders. That's enough time. We have like 50-some days to camp."
