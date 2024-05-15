Bears Roster Breakdown: Desperate for Defensive Line Development
Bears defensive line coach Travis Smith works with a group of players being called into squestion, which is rather surprising after last season's surge.
Even with Montez Sweat and after the Bears made 20 sacks following his arrival, the defensive line is rated worst in the NFL by Pro Football Focus.
Yet, the team did nothing of consequence to help their defensive tackle position and actually lost starter Justin Jones. Their help at edge rusher through the draft is Austin Booker, a player they've described as "raw."
"So, the whole thing for a rookie, I call it a race to maturity," Smith said. "For teams that have success in this league, today, are the ones where the young guys play the fastest and are able to impact the game. Not just play but are able to help us affect the game somehow."
The Bears tried this with Gervon Dexter and Zacch Pickens last year and with defensive end Dominique Robinson in 2022. So far they haven't succeeded at bringing along an edge or defensive tackle from within their system.
GM Ryan Poles' stated goal is building the team through the draft and not free agency. To do this, someone they've drafted needs to step up.
They're relying on Sweat, DeMarcus Walker and Andrew Billings at the other line positions. Billings was effective enough last year to earn a contract extension before his first season in Chicago ended. Walker's production was up after Sweat arrived and needs to improve. What they really need is either Booker as a rookie, Robinson in his third year or the two second-year defensive tackles to develop.
"Whatever position they play, offense, defense, special teams, the faster they can impact the game, the faster our team is going to rise where we want to go," Smith said.
The problem for the Bears with young defensive linemen is the shock of facing players on the offensive line much different than in college.
"I guess, the strength and the power of the guys that they're competing against, that to me is the biggest jump, the biggest thing that you'll see," defensive coordinator Eric Washington said. "The guys, they're competing against the strongest guys on the field. And you have to be extremely precise to create separation and to execute your job and to get away from this guy.
"And so that's the biggest thing that I've seen that they're really shocked with is the strength of the men that they're really working against. We can't afford to have a rusher stall. We can't afford to have a person on the line of scrimmage not be in total command of his gap responsibility or leverage or be in a position to finish a football play. So that's the thing that always kind of catches them by surprise. And then as their technique starts to advance now they're finding a way to really create that separation and do their jobs."
The addition of Washington as coordinator could be the type of additional catalyst some younger players need.
The Bills last year with Washington as defensive line coach were fourth in sacks (54) and tied for 10th in tackles for losses (86). Players like Ed Oliver, Greg Rousseau and Jerry Hughes have flourished under him.
Prior to arriving in Buffalo, Washington spent nine seasons (2011-19) with the Carolina Panthers in various roles. He served as the defensive coordinator from 2018-19 and helped LB Luke Kuechly to a first-team All-Pro season in 2018 and second-team All-Pro honors in 2019. Under Washington in 2019, the Panthers defense ranked second in the NFL in sacks (53). As a defensive line coach from 2011-17 at Carolina, the Panthers ranked in the top 10 in sacks in five of his seven seasons.
Washington had his eye on Booker over the two-day rookie camp and thinks the potential is there for a fast development of their fifth-round draft pick. His high energy, in particular has been impressive.
"He never seems to be out of the play either early or as the play extends with the quarterback, especially as a rusher," Washington said. "And when you talk about slippery, it's just hard for the protection, either the person assigned to him or whatever, to get a solid shot on him. He's always rotating and flipping his hips at the right time so he can continue to advance toward the quarterback."
Someone is going to need to take the pressure off Sweat. Whether it's Booker, the second-year defensive tackles, or even Walker, doesn't matter.
Bears Defensive Line Roster Rundown
Starters: DE Montez Sweat, DT Andrew Billings, DT Gervon Dexter, DE DeMarcus Walker
Backups: DE Jacob Martin*, DT Byron Cowart*, DT Zacch Pickens, DE Austin Booker*
Fighting for Roster: DE Khalid Kareem, DT Michael Dwumfour, DE Daniel Hardy, DE/DT Jamree Kromah*, DE Dominique Robinson, DT Keith Randolph*, DE/DT Dashaun Mallory*.
*First year with Bears
