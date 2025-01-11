Bears Sacks Record Holder Arrested After Multiple-Vehicle Crash
Bears single-season sacks record holder Robert Quinn was arrested Friday for the second time in two years following a multiple-vehicle crash in North Charleston, S.C.
Quinn was charged with leaving the scene of a collision with property damage and reckless driving.
According to a report by WBCD-TV News, police responded to a crash early Friday and saw a white Dodge Challenger reversing away as they arrived. Quinn was reportedly in the passenger seat and had head and hand injuries that were freshly bleeding. The woman driving told officers Quinn called her to pick him up.
The report says Quinn's vehicle struck a Honda Element, pushed into a Ford F-150, and a Chrysler 300.
Police arrested Quinn and he was taken to the Al Cannon Detention Center.
Quinn, in August of 2023, was charged with seven counts, including assault and battery, and hit and run after an accident. Police then had alleged Quinn drove his truck off the road and into a number of vehicles before getting into a confrontation with one of the drivers.
The Bears had Quinn from 2020-22 and traded him to the Philadelphia Eagles in 2022 for a fourth-round draft pick. He had two sacks in his first Bears season, then broke Richard Dent's single-season sacks record in 2021 when he had 18 1/2 sacks. He had one sack in 2022 before being traded.
With the Eagles, Quinn made it to the Super Bowl but had no sacks in six games after the trade. He played 12 seasons and has 102 sacks, which ranks 60th all time.
