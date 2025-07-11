Bears sign Ryan Poles to contract extension through 2029
As the contract extensions came down for other general managers this offseason, it seemed only a matter of time for Ryan Poles to get his.
The Bears agreed, and according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter they have rewarded their general manager with a five-year extension that ties him to the club through 2029. His final year is the same as coach Ben Johnson's year.
In recent weeks the Vikings had extended Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and Pittsburgh extended Omar Khan, and both had been part of the 2022 class of GMs with Poles.
Poles has learned along the way and had his share of blunders. He also hasn't had great success yet in the draft, although some players he took are starting to rise. His use of free agency hasn't been among the league's best, either.
All along, though, team president Kevin Warren has supported Poles and had wanted to see Poles and Johnson working well together.
"Everything that we had hoped that we would have from a working relationship, we've seen it," Warren said during the offseason.
Pole and Johnson collaborated on this year's class of picks that brought in tight end Colston Loveland, wide receiver Luther Burden III, tackle Ozzy Trapilo and defensive tackle Shemar Turner on the first two days.
Last year, Poles made his most important pick with quarterback Caleb Williams. Williams has been at the center of his greatest success, which was the 2023 trade of the first overall pick to Carolina. With the picks he got in exchange, Poles selected Williams, Tyrique Stevenson, Darnell Wright, Burden and got wide receiver DJ Moore as well.
Not all of his trades went down right. Moves for Chase Claypool and Keenan Allen didn't pan out. The one for Montez Sweat worked initially but stalled last year.
His best draft pick to date might by cornerback Kyler Gordon, who was the first player he drafted to get a contract extension.
Poles came over from the Chiefs as Ryan Pace's replacement and is 39 years old.
His biggest failure was probably hiring coach Matt Eberflus, although the organization seemed to have set the tone for it by doing interviews first of all the candidates and then handing him three finalists.
The Bears have a 15-36 record under Poles.
Ryan Poles Drafts
2025
TE Colston Loveland, WR Luther Burden, T Ozzy Trapilo, DE Shemar Turner, LB Ruben Hyppolite, CB Zah Frazier, G Luke Newman, RB Kyle Monangai
2024
QB Caleb Williams, WR Rome Odunze, T Kiran Amegadjie, P Tory Taylor, DE Austin Booker
2023
T Darnell Wright, DT Gervon Dexter, CB Tyrique Stevenson, DT Zacch Pickens, RB Roschon Johnson, WR Tyler Scott, LB Noah Sewell, CB Terell Smith, DT Travis Bell, S Kendall Williamson
2022
CB Kyler Gordon, S Jaquan Brisker, WR Velus Jones Jr., T Braxton Jones, DE Dominique Robinson, G Zachary Thomas, RB Trestan Ebner, C Doug Kramer, G Ja'Tyre Carter, S Elijah Hicks, P Trenton Gill
