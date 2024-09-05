How Keenan Allen Rates Caleb Williams Compared to Justin Herbert
Saying teammates possess full confidence in Caleb Williams fails to do the word full proper justice.
In fact, wide receiver Keenan Allen goes beyond this and says Williams is ahead of where Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert was at this point in his rookie season.
"He's (Williams) always been the guy," Allen said Wednesday at Halas Hall. "When we (Chargers) first had Herbert, he wasn't really a starter going into Week 1, so that's a difference."
Tyrod Taylor started the first game in 2020 during Herbert's rookie season and led a 16-13 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Then Herbert became the starter in Week 2.
"He’s (Williams) always been the guy, so he’s always had the expectation of playing at that level that we play at," Allen said. "He’s ready for it. He’s up for the task. His confidence is good.”
"The expectation is what it always is: winning," Allen said. "No matter who the quarterback is, you want to win.
"I wouldn't rather be with another guy right now than Caleb. He showed great. He's gotten better ever since we started. The confidence is through the roof."
It didn't seem like a perfect situation at first, when Williams struggled through cadences and the huddle calls. They were things he hadn't really done much in the Lincoln Riley offense at both Oklahoma and USC.
"He's been great," Allen said. "He's gotten better ever since OTAs, when we first started, and just seeing him kinda get terminology, the huddle calls, how to change the plays and everything, he's done a great job."
It's not only receivers who have noted Williams' maturity and advancement. Guard Teven Jenkins sees Williams going out of his way to help the offensive linemen, as well.
"He's a great dude, he knows what he's doing and he works hard for us," Jenkins said. "Every little thing you ask him like, 'Hey can you get a little louder on the cadences?' He will, will take it personal to get better at himself because he knows that it affects everyone and not just himself."
