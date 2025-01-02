Bears Thursday Injury Report: Kyler Gordon on List of Ill Players
Illness continued to hit hard at Halas Hall as slot cornerback Kyler Gordon on Thursday joined two Bears players already sidelined during practice for Sunday's finale at Green Bay.
Gordon had practiced Wednesday but was out ill Thursday, and tackle Larry Borom and wide receiver Rome Odunze also missed with illness Thursday after they also missed on Wednesday.
Injured safety Elijah Hicks (ankle/foot), running back Travis Homer (hamstring) and guard Teven Jenkins (calf) did not practice for the second straight day.
Saftey Tarvarius Moore, who had a knee injury, was able to practice for the second straight day.
Long snapper Scott Daly was given off for personal reasons.
For Green Bay, cornerback Jaire Alexander (knee), safety Zayne Anderson (concussion), defensive lineman Brenton Cox Jr. (foot), tackle Andre Dillard (concussion), linebacker Quay Walker (ankle), wide receiver Christian Watson (knee), and safety Evan Williams (quad) missed a second straight day of practice.
Running backs Josh Jacobs (wrist) and Chris Brooks (ankle) went through limited practices Thursday, as did safety Javon Bullard (ankle).
