Report: Bears Have Interest in Interviewing Kliff Kingsbury
Caleb Williams could have no problem with the latest potential candidate for the Bears head coaching job.
According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, Washington Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury is expected to interview for the Bears head coaching job.
Kingsbury coached Texas Tech and the Arizona Cardinals, and last year was an advisor at USC when Williams was USC QB.
“I’d say I’ve been around Kliff, I know what type of guy he is,” Williams said when asked about Kingsbury on Wednesday. “I know he loves football. I know he wants to win. He’s a competitor.
“And so in many different aspects that I was just speaking of, I’ve been around him. So I would say that being around him, knowing him, asking him questions and things like that, I think obviously if he was here I’d probably have more to say. But I think he fits a bunch of those (desirable coaching) qualities that I said.”
Other previous reports saying a candidate was expected to interview or would have interest interviewing for the job included Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores.
All of the reports have said candidates are expected to or would have interest. The Bears can’t actually talk to anyone until the season ends or they could face tampering charges.
They can begin interviews with candidates currently under contract three days after the regular season ends.
Kingsbury’s Commanders offense is ranked fourth in yardage and fifth in scoring. While many perceive his offense to be pass-oriented, the Commanders are 16th in passing but they are third in rushing with rookie Jayden Daniels at quarterback.
Kingsbury had a 28-37-1 record with the Cardinals, including the 2021 season, his only winning year. They went 11-6 in that season and lost to the Rams in the playoffs. At Texas Tech, Kingbury had a 35-40 record in six seasons.
X: BearsOnSI