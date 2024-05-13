Bears to Open Ticket Sales with Wednesday Schedule Release
The NFL schedule announcement on Wednesday comes complete with videos made by teams, ticket sales, drama and even leaking game dates and times ahead of time to the anguish or possible delight of the league.
It’s almost as if the NFL is trying to push this date into the category of the combine and the draft, as offseason attention-grabbing events, when it’s basically just the way they’ll start selling tickets.
Like other teams, the Bears will put their tickets on sale Wednesday when the schedule officially is announced on NFL Network at 7 p.m.
First, they'll have a promotional video released at 7 p.m. and from then until 7:45 p.m. season ticket holders and fans on the season ticket priority list will have exclusive access to a sale of single game tickets and executive suites.
At 8 p.m. single-game tickets and executive suites will go on sale to the general public.
BEARS SIGN CALEB WILLIAMS' FRIEND AND FIVE OTHERS FROM TRYOUTS
BEST POSSIBLE OPPONENT FOR CALEB WILLIAMS' FIRST REGULAR-SEASON GAME
WORST POSSIBLE OPPONENT FOR CALEB WILLIAMS' BEARS DEBUT
Tickets will be available through Ticketmaster, the Bears' ticketing partner.
The Bears do know they won't be playing in the Sept. 5 kickoff game. Baltimore and Kansas City will play in that Thursday night opener, it was announced Monday by the NFL. They also won't play Green Bay in the opener because the Packers open in Brazil against the Eagles.
They have eight home games in the regular season, plus another home game they are hosting in London at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Tickets for the London game will go on sale in June.
Because of the NFL's flex-scheduling policy, it's possible some of the times or even dates later in the season could change.
Bears opponents are known. It’s only the dates and times that are to be announced. They play Detroit, Green Bay and Minnesota at home and away. They’ll host the Rams, Seahawks, Jaguars, Titans, Panthers and Patriots while playing at Arizona, Houston, San Francisco, Indianapolis and Washington.
Preseason opponents will be announced, as well, but the exact dates and times to those games normally come out a bit after the regular-season schedule.
One preseason game is already known and that’s the 2024 Hall of Fame Game against Houston on Thursday, Aug. 1 at 7 p.m. at Canton, Ohio. Former Bears Devin Hester, Steve McMichael and Bears/Panthers/Packers edge rusher Julius Peppers will go into the Hall of Fame two days later in a ceremony at the Hall.
Because of the Hall of Fame Game, the Bears will have four preseason games instead of three.
Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven