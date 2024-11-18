Bears Try to See the Positives in Coming Close Against Green Bay
The Bears are at a point where just losing to the Green Bay Packers 20-19 on a blocked kick almost constitutes a win.
There's no such thing as almost wins in the NFL, though.
"I think we just looked at the positivity of it knowing we're that close," wide receiver Rome Odunze said.
After two straight games without a touchdown, even a game lost in excruciating circumtances could be easily twisted into a real positive.
Afterward, they spoke of the benefits of the disheartening loss and found the positives of Thomas Brown's play calling and Caleb Williams' passing and running refreshing. Ultimately the offense didn't quite score enough points, the defense didn't stop the Packers when they needed to in the fourth quarter and then the 46-yard game-ending field goal by Cairo Santos was blocked.
"It's frustrating, it takes its toll for sure," Odunze said. "For that to be the outcome, it stings. It definitely stings.
"It's one of those losses you carry with you as motivation."
They should be plenty motivated then after a Hail Mary defeat and a defeat by blocked kick this season.
They couldn't complain about their offense considering the week of turmoil and the switch to Brown. Their 392 yards of offense was their most since the win over Carolina.
"There were a lot of positives out there today," said wide receiver DJ Moore, who had seven catches for 62 yards. "It just so happened that Cairo got his kick blocked today."
Brown's impact was evident with a new and better use of motion, personnel packages and his willingness to use Williams both as a runner and passer. Williams had 70 yards on nine rushes to help keep the chains moving.
"Give credit to Thomas Brown, kind of getting things together and asking a little bit of everybody this week," tight end Cole Kmet said. "I think it showed out on the field today.
"Sure, there was a lot of things that we can still get better at. I felt like his commitment to the running game was awesome to see, I mean, using Caleb with his legs. That meant we could do some play-action stuff downfield, all really good stuff."
BEARS' MISERY KNOWS NO END IN 20-19 LOSS TO PACKERS
The Bears passing game still seems confined to close range but was somewhat better. Kmet's 25-yard catch early in the third quarter was the day's longest catch for the Bears and he had three catches for 42 yards.
"I was pleased with how the operation of that week went in terms of collaboration with the offensive staff and the players," Bears coach Matt Eberflus said. "And I think that showed today. Communication during the game was great. Guys were finding answers to move the ball. And they did a nice job of that.
"I thought Thomas Brown did a wonderful job of bringing that collaboration together."
What Brown couldn't do was go out on the field and block for the game-ending field goal. Karl Brooks deflected it and it skidded harmlessly to the end zone for the fourth straight Bears loss.
"We're grown men, at the end of the day," defensive end Montez Sweat said. "When stuff like this happens, we've just got to pull it tighter as a group."
It's easy to question whether they can pull any tighter when they lose on a blocked field goal.
