Kyle Brandt issues a Wiener Circle-esque challenge to Kyle Monangai

Kyle Monangai has made a habit of running like a man possessed this season. He has earned two of the most prestigious honors in all of professional sports in the process: Kyle Brandt's weekly Angry Runs Scepter.

Brandt offered an interesting challenge to Monangai for the Saturday night Wild Card game against Green Bay..

Flex the Scepter = Clothes on the backs of the people of Chicago. Simple enough.

If you're unfamiliar with the Angry Runs process, it is where Brandt narrows down some of the most teeth-shattering runs of each week and awards the scepter to the most deserving contestant. Unsurprisingly, the seventh-round rookie was a regular semi-finalist for the award, and he won it outright on two occasions.

The first win came in the Week 9 game against Cincinnati, when he had a breakout 176-yard performance. The specific play occurred when he carried Bengals' defenders (and Darnell Wright) for 15 yards.

The second came in the Week 16 game against Green Bay after running over Packers' safety Xavier McKinney on his career-high 34-yard catch and run.

He was (clearly) well deserving of both titles. Honestly, I can also think of a few others off the top of my head where he had to be a tough out.

This season has been a fun one for this city of Chicago.

Not only have the Bears fielded their most promising team in seven years, but fans have also relished in their victories via free hot dogs (see what I did there) at the iconic Wiener Circle on two occasions. The first came in the Bears' first win of the season, when Caleb Williams threw four touchdowns against the Cowboys in Week 3. The second came when Ben Johnson took his shirt off in the locker room after beating the defending Super Bowl champions on their own turf in Week 13.

Now the ball is in Monangai's court to pull off a third gift for the city.

If you see the rook stray away from the Bears' patented first-down celebration, know that your eyes don't deceive you. That only means he caught wind of Brandt's challenge and is wielding the invisible Scepter.