Bears Unlikely to Face Nick Bosa or Other Key 49ers Players
The Bears won't face 49ers left tackle Trent Williams and most likely will not need to worry about edge rusher Nick Bosa.
Williams has been declared out for the game with the Bears Sunday with an ankle injury and Bosa is listed as doubtful.
Bosa has a hip/oblique injury and hasn't practiced all week. To play, the 49ers would need to upgrade him to questionable at some point before Sunday. Bosa, who has eight sacks, last played on Nov. 17.
Those aren't the only starters out for the 49ers.
Running back Jordan Mason has been the replacement for Christian McCaffrey, who suffered what is likely to be a season-ending knee injury. Mason leads the 49ers in rushing this season but has an ankle injury and is out for the game.
Without those two, the Niners would likely rely on speedy Isaac Guerendo,
The other players the 49ers have declared as out are linebacker Dre Greenlaw (Achilles) and safety George Odu (knee). Also guard Aaron Banks is in concussion protocol and is questionable. He did not practice this week.
Linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (knee) and safety Talanoa Hufanga (wrist) are questionable after they practiced on a limited basis Friday.
