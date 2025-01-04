Bears Will Head into Off-Season with Jaquan Brisker's Future Unclear
Its nearly three months after Jaquan Brisker's head injury and the concern now has to be for his future going forward in the sport.
The Bears safety suffered a concussion in the Oct. 6 game against the Carolina Panthers. Not only has he not played since then, but he is still unable to clear the NFL protocol.
Coach Thomas Brown on Friday said Brisker still was in the protocol. He speaks with Brisker regularly but not about the future at this point.
"My conversation has been more about him as a person," Brown said. "It's not anything injury related, just conversations back and forth in the hallway and when I see him."
It was Brisker's third concussion. He has suffered one in each of his three seasons.
The Bears have not said which concussion protocol level Brisker is having trouble clearing, but there are different phases: limited or light aerobic activity, regular aerobic, football-specific exercise, non-contact training drills with the club and finally full football clearance.
The Bears have had 2022 seventh-round pick Elijah Hicks playing safety but he is out this week due to injury and also missed the last game. Jonathan Owens will likely start against Green Bay.
Brisker had been off to a very strong star with 40 tackles, an interception, a sack, a forced fumble and two pass breakups in five games when he suffered the last concussion.
Brisker has played in 35 of a possible 51 games. Next year is the last year of his rookie contract.
