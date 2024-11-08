Bears Without Both Tackles for Game Against New England
The Bears will be without both starting tackles Sunday when they host the New England Patriots.
Both Darnell Wright and Braxton Jones have been listed as out for Sunday's game at Soldier Field on Friday's injury report.
Both have knee injuries. Jones was trending positive and practiced Thursday on a limited basis after missing Wednesday's practice while Wright has been out all week after suffering his injury against the Cardinals and leaving last week's loss.
Jones also missed last week's game.
Without them, it would be Larry Borom and possibly Jake Curhan starting at the tackle positions.
The Bears would have the option of using Matt Pryor at one of the tackle spots because guard Ryan Bates has gone through a full week of practice and is coming off injured reserve. He is listed questionable for the game. If Bates played, they could move Pryor from right guard to right tackle or left tackle and not use Curhan.
. Also out for the game are tackle Kiran Amegadjie (calf) and safety Jaquan Brisker (concussion).
Defensive end Darrell Taylor (knee) and linebacker Noah Sewell (knee) are questionable. Sewell was limited in Friday's practice but in Taylor's case the questionable designation might be less positive because he did not practice at all Friday after going through limited practices on Wednesday and Thursday.
The positives on the report are defensive end Montez Sweat (shin), slot cornerback Kyler Gordon (hamstring), guard Teven Jenkins (knee) and cornerback Terell Smith (ankle) all went through full practices on Friday and all have been dropped from the injury report. So they're regarded as good to go for the game.
