Chicago Bears' Breakout Defender Linked to AFC Squad Ahead of 2026 NFL Free Agency

The Chicago Bears' 2025 season was fueled by offense and the growth of QB Caleb Williams. But as the 2026 offseason gets underway, keeping Dennis Allen's defense together is suddenly becoming a priority.

One of the key components to the Bears' defensive success in 2025 was cornerback Nahshon Wright. Chicago signed Wright to a contract that paid just over $1 million, but after a season in which he fueled the Bears' takeaways dominance, there's a real chance he'll sign a mega-deal with a cornerback-needy team.

Enter the New York Jets.

According to Fox Sports, it's the Jets who rank as the top suitor for Wright.

Chicago Bears cornerback Nahshon Wright (26) during NFC practice. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Wright, 27, helped himself in 2025 as much as any player, going to the Bears on a league-minimum $1.1 million contract with one interception and three starts in four NFL seasons," Fox Sports Greg Auman wrote. "He was a ballhawk on one of the NFL's best takeaway defenses — five interceptions and two forced fumbles, earning a Pro Bowl nod along the way. Chicago is over the salary cap right now, and Wright could end up the high-dollar corner in this not-particularly-deep class, drawing $16 million a year or more."

Wright was initially viewed as a depth addition, but he ended the 2025 season as one of the NFL's most productive defensive playmakers. His five interceptions weren't flukes, either. He has ideal length, very good ball skills, and the confidence that the top cornerbacks possess whenever they're targeted.

That said, $16 million per season is quite the raise.

If Nahshon Wright's market does reach those heights, the Chicago Bears would have to weigh him against other roster priorities. General manager Ryan Poles has already made significant investments in cornerbacks Jaylon Johnson and Kyler Gordon, making it possible that he chooses to spend money elsewhere in 2026.

Indeed, losing Wright would sting. He was one of the best stories of the year, and even though he isn't an original Bears draft pick, he feels like a true Bear defender.

Fox Sports' projection underlines the fine line the Chicago Bears are walking this offseason. Poles has built a contender. Now, he has to make sure he keeps this team together.