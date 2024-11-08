Now Caleb Williams Doesn't Even Rate as Second Best Rookie QB
While No. 1 pick Caleb Williams is battling the No. 3 quarterback chosen in the draft this year, it seems he's dropping down the pecking order of rookie QBs.
At least in the view of The Athletic's Dane Brugler he is.
Williams is no longer regraded the No. 2 rookie QB behind Jayden Daniels. Brugler named Daniels the quarterback for the mid-season all-rookie team picked for The Athletic, but his article lists a runner-up and it's not Williams. It's Denver's Bo Nix
Nix has played one more game than Williams and has one less touchown pass (8) and one more interception (6) than Williams. His passer rating is 79.6 and Williams' passer rating is 83.0. However, Brugler based his decision on explosive plays.
Williams averages more yards per pass attempt than Nix, 6.3 to 6.0.
However, the difference Brugler points to is 33 plays of 20 yards or more compared to only 20 for Williams.
This includes plays with their legs as well as his arm.
"But the main difference has been Nix’s ability to create explosive plays in the air and with his legs," Brugler wrote. "He is responsible for 33 plays of 20-plus yards, second in the NFL to only Jackson; Williams has 20 plays of 20-plus yards.
"This runner-up spot should be a fun competition between Nix, Williams and New England Patriots QB Drake Maye over the second half of the season. Maye got a late start, but he certainly looks like he belongs," Brugler wrote.
Maye has played in five games and has an 85.1 passer rating with 82 completions on 125 attempts (65.6%) for 770 yards with six touchdowns and fou interceptions.
Maye has 209 yards rushing on 21 attempts, an outstanding 10-yard average.
