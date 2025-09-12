Ben Johnson admits he got 'greedy' with big decision in Week 1 loss
Like Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen, coach Ben Johnson prefers to live in the present.
Neither Bears coach wanted to dwell too much more on the disappointment of a 27-24 loss to Minnesota in Week 1, although Johnson had already beaten that rug to death earlier in the week.
However, Johnson was asked Friday about the kickoff decision again and while he resisted talking about it again somewhat, he had a rather colorful explanation this time that underscored how it was his decision to have Cairo Santos kick out of the end zone rather than out of bounds.
"I got greedy and I wanted the extra 5 yards," Johnson said. "That's why we tried to kick it out of the back of the end zone. Simple as that, OK?"
If Santos mis-hit the kick, as he did, it meant almost no time later on the clock to make a comeback because the ball was returned. If he kicked out of bounds, it meant about 56 seconds would remain later, but the Vikings would have had the ball at the 40-yard line instead of the 35 like if the kick had gone out of the end zone. But they would have about 56 seconds still to rally from the 35.
It was an honest, open answer about the decision, even if Johnson made it clear he wasn't happy about being berated about it four days later after discussing it ad nauseam.
Allen, though, bristled a bit on Thursday after the second question regarding defensive play in Monday's game. It was a question asked by ESPN's Courtney Cronin about the play of Noah Sewell in his first start.
“You all are going to keep asking me about last week?" Allen said. "Much like the rest of the defense, I thought there was a lot of things that he did well, there’s some things that we had to fix and correct. Hopefully we learned from the mistakes that we made and we move forward.”
Allen hadn't answered questions on Monday after the game or Tuesday the way Johnson had.
The normal procedure has been for coordinators to talk on Thursday and the previous game often is discussed because no one had the chance to talk to the coordinators about anything after the game.
It wasn't always this way.
In the pre-Lovie Smith era, coordinators would come into the locker room after games and answer reporters' questions after the head coach spoke and while players were talking.
Under Smith, this changed to keep coordinators away from the media until later
