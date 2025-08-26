Bears' Ben Johnson issues a warning for the Detroit Lions
Fans of the Detroit Lions expected their beloved offensive coordinator to get a head coaching job this offseason, but the blow of seeing him end up with an NFC North rival had to hurt. As head coach of the Chicago Bears, Lions fans will now have to see Ben Johnson twice a year leading an offense that has the potential to be even more explosive than what Detroit has grown accustomed to.
On the flip side, this creates two revenge games for Ben Johnson every year that he's in Chicago, which Bears fans are hoping will be a long, long time. For the 2025 season, their first such opportunity is in Week 2 as the Bears will head to Detroit to face the Lions, and it sounds like Johnson intends to rub salt in the wound for his first trip to Ford Field as an opponent.
In an interview with Danny Parkins of FOX Sports' show "First Things First", Johnson was asked for his feelings about the infamous 'Tush Push' play (spoiler alert: he's not a big tush push guy). Parkins then segued the conversation into Johnson's upcoming game against his former team and asked the coach whether he'd have any special plays drawn up just for them. Johnson had a wonderfully concise answer that should excite Bears fans.
Expect to see some serious fireworks in that Week 2 game because that menacing smile from Johnson speaks far louder than his 'maybe'.
Johnson went on to say that he has one trick play he's run four or five times with the Lions to great success that he considers his staple play. In fact, he reveals that the Bills ran it against his defense in their joint practice earlier this month and scored a touchdown with it.
At the end of the day, we know that there's no shortage of trick plays that Ben Johnson will want to run, and it should make the Bears something that they haven't been since their 2018 season: appointment viewing on every Sunday. Hopefully, that includes Sundays in late January, too.