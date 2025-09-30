Ben Johnson gives his side of CBS sideline interview controversy
Bears coach Ben Johnson explained the sideline interview that set social media on fire Sunday and what happened was accurately diagnosed by many online.
During his brief comments to CBS Sports' Aditi Kinkhabwala coming out of the locker room at halftime, it sounded like he was a bit perturbed by her question/statement about the first half.
"Do you need to change what you're doing?" she had asked.
Johnson looked at her in an unfriendly way and shot back: "I don't know, you think so?"
Then he added with a somewhat dismissive tone, "We're going to be just fine."
Many speculated Johnson took it to mean she was telling him to change what he was doing and not asking about it. It's because when she asked the question there was no change in her voice to indicate a question and the word "do" at the start wasn't clearly audible.
"In the moment I honestly I didn’t think too much of it," Johnson said on Monday. "I’m kind of in game mode.
"But when I look back at it I am a little bit disappointed with what that looks like."
The explanation:
"I didn’t hear very well and that’s not an excuse but when I thought I heard, it was not a question but I needed to make some changes, I didn’t take that very well.
"So I’ll do a better job with those going forward."
The game was indoors and stadium noise was clearly audible in the background as they talked.
The exchange had started harmlessly enough, with Kinkhabwala asking Johnson:
"OK, so what did you tell them to get things going?" after Johnson had explained some of their first-half problems.
"That it wasn't our brand of football; we're capable of a lot more," Johnson said.
Perhaps the real disappointment in all of this was the number of social media people who immediately jumped on one side or the other, either calling Johnson names for being tough on the questioner or on her for making everything about her and her "question."
By two weeks from now against the Commanders, no one will even remember or care about it.
They’ll all be talking about Tyrique’s return to the scene of last year’s incident of controversy.
